Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Display Profile And Tilt
Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some displays take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.
We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.
|Brand
|Dell
|DoubleSight
|NEC
|Model
|UltraSharp
|DS-271W
|MultiSync PA271W
|Length
|26"
|25.5"
|25.5"
|Height (Min.)
|18"
|17"
|16"
|Height (Max.)
|23"
|21"
|21.5"
|Depth (Min.)
|8.5"
|8"
|11"
|Depth (Max.)
|10.5"
|10"
|14"
|Weight (lbs.)
|24.78
|22.84
|29.88
The depth of these models may vary by as much as 1" if you don’t use monitor tilt. All displays are tilted to the furthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.
All three of today's test subjects tilt further than the TN-based monitors we reviewed most recently.
The lowest price of the three 22" TN panel monitors you reviewed was $180. A quick Newegg search shows several similar panels from names such as Acer, Asus, etc. starting at $140. (And, in the gaming, as well as office environments, 2 or 3 monitors are now more common than one single large one.)
Although just a regular sum up of the available 22-24 VA panels would be great.
You should review a 2560x1600 120hz IPS monitor.
2560x1600 isn't supported at 120hz over DVI-D (dual link)
IPS monitors can't do 120hz with today's technology
I am somewhat disappointed that 27" monitors nowadays don't use 2560*1600 panels.
That resolution makes much more sense to me for a monitor that is not targetted at the average consumer.
Personally I would love a 2560*1920 (or 2048) screen @ 120Hz, but if I understand correctly link speed becomes an issue here.
Why is it that displays for mobile phones are increasing in pixel density, but desktop displays don't improve in this regard?
For a next review I would really like to get a better understanding of (high-resolution) 120Hz monitors. What are the (dis)advantages of 120Hz for regular/2D usage, etc...