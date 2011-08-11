Three 27" IPS LCDs: UltraSharp U2711, DS-277W, And MultiSync PA271W

Display Profile And Tilt

Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some displays take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determination of size.

We take measurements so you know how much 3D space the monitor occupies before buying.

Brand Dell DoubleSight NEC Model UltraSharp DS-271W MultiSync PA271W Length 26" 25.5" 25.5" Height (Min.) 18" 17" 16" Height (Max.) 23" 21" 21.5" Depth (Min.) 8.5" 8" 11" Depth (Max.) 10.5" 10" 14" Weight (lbs.) 24.78 22.84 29.88

The depth of these models may vary by as much as 1" if you don’t use monitor tilt. All displays are tilted to the furthest position when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given model.

All three of today's test subjects tilt further than the TN-based monitors we reviewed most recently.