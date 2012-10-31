Windows 8: Does AMD's Bulldozer Architecture Benefit?

Platform And Benchmark Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU AMD FX-8150 (Bulldozer): 3.60 GHz, 2 MB L2 Cache Per Module, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Socket AM3+ CPU Cooler Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Motherboard Asus Sabertooth 990FX, BIOS 1304 (07/20/2012) RAM Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX: 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6950 2 GB: 800 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5000 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 SP1, Windows 8 RTM Graphics AMD Catalyst 12.8 Chipset AMD Platform Driver 3.0.825.0

We tested Windows 7 in two ways: first with Windows Update patches applied through August 2012, and then after adding Microsoft's hotfixes released shortly after Bulldozer's introduction. Those patches have to be installed manually, so our combination of configurations should demonstrate whether any automatic updates affect performance.

Carried over from our previous exploration of post-patch performance, Asus’ award-winning Sabertooth 990FX gets yet another firmware upgrade before participating in today’s tests.

We're throwing our full content creation and productivity benchmark suites, plus a few games, into testing the FX-8150. Heavily-threaded applications should demonstrate fairly similar performance between all three Windows configurations, since full utilization doesn't leave much room to improve scheduling. Programs that use fewer than eight threads are expected to enjoy the biggest boost from Microsoft's optimizations.