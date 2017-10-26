Corsair Adds Tempered Glass To Its Carbide Series SPEC-04 Case

Apec-04_TG_RED_main

Corsair launched a tempered glass version of its Carbide Series SPEC-04 line of mid-tower gaming chassis.



The Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass chassis is a budget friendly gaming case that features a full-cover tempered glass side panel. This case measures 492 x 201 x 433mm (L x W x D) and weighs in at just under 12lbs. Unlike the original Carbide SPEC-04 cases, this new tempered glass version is only available in black with red trim.



This mid-tower chassis supports up to ATX motherboards, CPU coolers as tall as 150mm, graphics cards as long as 370mm, and standard ATX power supplies up to 225mm in length. This chassis has mounting locations for two 120 or 140mm fans in the front, two 120mm fans in the front, and a single 120mm fan in the rear. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be installed in the front and top of the case.



There are mounting locations for three 3.5” and two 2.5” hard drives. I/O options include a single USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0, and HD audio jacks on the top panel of the case. The side panels are held in place by metal thumbscrews and are completely tool-less.



The Corsair Carbide SPEC-04 Tempered Glass is available now with a $60 MSRP.



