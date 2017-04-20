EVGA Updates GTX 1080 FTW2, SC2 Graphics Cards With 11GHz Memory

EVGA announced an update to its recently christened GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2 and SC2 graphics cards that enables 11GHz memory, for a total of 352 GB/s memory bandwidth.

Previously, the ICX-cooled graphics cards featured the GTX 1080’s original memory bandwidth (10 GB/s), but when Nvidia announced the GTX 1080 Ti (and with it, an upgrade to the memory and a price drop for the GTX 1080), we wondered how vendors would tackle this update. Fortunately, EVGA isn’t just rolling out a new version of the card on the production lines; the company is also making it possible for previous owners to upgrade to the faster memory bandwidth.

Current EVGA GTX 1080 FTW2 and SC2 owners can update their hardware using a new BIOS update, which will set the memory clock to 11GHz. However, EVGA stated that the BIOS upgrade is optional, and it warned that a small number of cards may not be compatible with the update. The company also suggested that you test your GPU’s stability after the BIOS flash. If you can’t get your card to run properly after the update, you can revert back to the original BIOS and contact customer support.

You can download the new BIOS for EVGA’s GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2, SC2, and iCX graphics cards at the company’s website.