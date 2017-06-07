Intel Core i7-7740K Sets Kaby Lake CPU Frequency And RAM World Records

Several motherboard vendors held overclocking events at Computex 2017 to highlight the performance of Intel’s new X-Series Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors. Gigabyte bucked that trend and instead held a fly-in to the company’s private Gigabyte OC Lab. The team consisted of five overclockers, including Dinos22, Youngpro, SniperOZ, and Gigabyte’s own HiCookie and Sofos.

The team set out on a mission to smash a few records using Gigabyte’s X299 Aorus motherboards (which we covered here), Aorus graphics cards, and G.Skill memory. They employed liquid helium to lower the chips to a frosty -250°C, and Team AU broke the Kaby Lake CPU frequency record with a Kaby Lake-X Core i7-7740K clocked at 7.5GHz on an Gigabyte X299-SOC Champion. The team also broke the 3DMark03 and 3DMark06 world records, followed by taking the Aquamark world record. The team employed a mix of Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DIMMs at 4333MHz and G.Skill Trident-Z memory at DDR4-3600.

Speaking of G.Skill, the company also announced that it set the DDR4 frequency world record at 5.5GHz (in a separate effort). Taiwanese overclocker Toppc used a G.Skill kit with Samsung 8Gb ICs on the MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard along with an Intel Core i7-7740K. Toppc broke his own record of 5 GHz he set last year, and was able to push past the existing record with liquid nitrogen.

The new Kaby Lake-X models are very overclocking friendly when paired with liquid nitrogen and helium, but we aren't sure of overclocking ceilings with more accessible air or water cooling just yet. The chips are poised for release soon, and one would imagine that reviews are well underway, so we should know more details soon.

EDIT: 5:00 PM PT, June 5, 2017 - Clarified clock speed record