'Infinite Minigolf' Heads To PSVR, HTC Vive This Spring

Zen Studios announced that Infinite Minigolf, which is currently available via Steam Early Access, will debut on PlayStation VR and HTC Vive this Spring. The game will also be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC if you aren't interested in playing mini-golf in VR.

Infinite Minigolf is a followup to the PS3-exclusive Planet Minigolf with an even greater emphasis on building your own courses and playing those made by others. Zen Studios said in a blog post that Planet Minigolf had a course library containing more than 80,000 holes of mini-golf; a more robust course editor and course discovery tool could make Infinite Minigolf's library even larger (though still probably not-quite-infinite, we'd guess.)

Early Access players appear to have been pivotal to Infinite Minigolf's development. Zen Studios said in its blog post that it "heard your feedback regarding the original course editor" and "made significant upgrades" in response. The new toolset is supposed to be "easier to use, intuitive," and provide many options, such as "stylized tiles" and "beautifully crafted objects that affect gameplay and allow you to play tricks on players."

Infinite Minigolf - Console Announcement Trailer

The studio also said that Infinite Minigolf will feature eight-player matches (just in case you want most of the frustration of playing mini-golf with other people without having to leave your house) and support for tournaments. Other details, such as how much the game will cost when it debuts, weren't provided. You can get a sneak peek at the game via Steam Early Access, where Infinite Minigolf currently costs $15, albeit without Vive support.