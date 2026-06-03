Samsung displayed its first physical mockup of HBM5 memory at Computex 2026 in Taipei. Tom's Hardware dropped by to see its pairing of the eighth-generation AI memory with a new in-package cooling structure it calls Heat Path Block, or HPB. Just last week, rival SK hynix unveiled its own iHBM thermal design, meaning both companies are now focusing on the same heat bottleneck in the die-to-die interface that connects memory to the processor. Samsung also confirmed that it’ll fab HBM5’s base die on its in-house 2nm process, down from the 4nm node used for HBM4 and HBM4E.