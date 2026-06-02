SK hynix to double memory wafer capacity within five years, chairman says — AI-driven shortage will persist until at least 2030
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By Luke James published
Too little, too late to break the AI-driven memory crunch this decade.
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SK hynix will double its memory wafer capacity within five years, SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won told reporters at Computex in Taipei on June 2nd, while repeating his forecast that the AI-driven shortage gripping the memory market will run until 2030. As reported by Bloomberg, Chey declined to put an exact dollar figure on the expansion, saying instead that the company's 2026 spending would climb well above the 30.2 trillion won (roughly $20 billion) it spent in 2025, and confirmed SK hynix has filed to list American depositary receipts in New York this year.
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