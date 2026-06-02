Frore System’s solid-state AirJet Mini cools Intel’s Wildcat Lake laptop reference design – 15W of sustained, fanless cooling helps MacBook Neo competitor reach a svelte 11.3 mm, remain silent

How do you compete with Apple’s shockingly affordable and premium-feeling MacBook Neo, while maintaining a competitively slim and fanless design? Well, if you’re Intel, you work with Frore Systems to add one of its solid-state Airjet modules to your new Wildcat Lake reference design. Wrapped in a vapor chamber, it delivers a reported 15 watts of sustained cooling, while allowing the laptop to remain just 11.3mm thick and silent, just like the Neo.

We’ve been closely covering Fore’s solid-state cooling tech for years , which uses piezoelectric membranes that vibrate ultrasonically (well beyond the limits of human hearing), to move air without fans, and inside a chip that is just 2.65mm thick in this iteration. We’re still trying to track down the Wildcat Lake laptop in person here at Computex 2026 . But Frore provided us with plenty of details and materials at their suite at the convention center.

Below, you can see an illustration of the AirJet, surrounded by the vapor chamber as it’s implemented in the Intel laptop reference design.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Frore)

Frore says this cooling setup will allow for sustained workloads of 15W, and PL2 bursts of up to