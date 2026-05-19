Intel's Project Firefly creates sub-$600 laptops to compete with Apple's MacBook Neo — leverages China's smartphone manufacturing blueprint to produce affordable Wildcat Lake systems

Apple’s MacBook Neo has redefined how we view budget laptops and has easily earned a spot on our list of best laptops. But Windows fans may finally see some competition with their go-to OS. Intel held a Core Series 3 processor (codenamed Wildcat Lake) launch event in China today, and alongside the launch came the announcement of Project Firefly (via ITHome). Project Firefly is an initiative to challenge the MacBook Neo by leveraging China’s efficient smartphone supply chain, allowing manufacturers to mass-produce Wildcat Lake-powered devices at the lowest possible cost.

When it comes to laptops, every vendor does its own thing with design and componentry. Project Firefly aims to revolutionize the process by streamlining laptop design and manufacturing, taking inspiration from the smartphone industry. In the world of smartphones, companies utilize standardized components and modular designs. Project Firefly wants to apply this model to laptops by introducing a universal standard and potentially smaller interfaces that manufacturers can use across different brands and models.

Factories can churn out millions of units with remarkable speed and cost-effectiveness. The new model should significantly drive down research, development, and production costs.