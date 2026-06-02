AMD is considering a potential Ryzen 5 9600X3D — company says six-core Zen 5 X3D chip 'maybe something we look at doing... later this year'

AMD just launched the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, which is a strange entry in AMD’s AM5 lineup given that it’s built on the Zen 4 architecture rather than Zen 5. We asked AMD’s David McAfee, VP and general manager of Ryzen and Radeon, at Computex 2026, why the company went with Zen 4 over a six-core Zen 5 part. After all, we’ve seen the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X3D but not a Zen 5 replacement. McAfee told us that “may be something that we look at doing… later this year.”

“I think as we go through the rest of this year, I mean we're always looking for ways to, you know, create as many options as we can, and that may become… maybe something that we look at doing as a runway product later this year, simply because you know we know the pressures that are there in building systems aren't going away anytime soon,” McAfee told Tom’s Hardware.

A lot of hedging is required here because McAfee didn’t confirm that the Ryzen 5 9600X3D is in development, nor that it will, for sure, come this year. But it’s clearly something AMD has thought about, and the decision not to release a six-core part at this time came down to more than die allocation.