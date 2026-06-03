Computex 2026 Day Two Wrap-Up: Intel atones for Arrow Lake, Wi-Fi 8 comes into focus

Computex 2026 is well underway, and we’ve provided you with pre-show coverage and all the official announcements this week. You can catch our Day One coverage here and keep track of our dedicated Computex 2026 hub.

Intel acknowledges missteps with Arrow Lake

There’s no question that Intel failed to hit the mark with enthusiasts when it introduced Arrow Lake. Performance regression in games compared to previous-generation chips was the big downer for Arrow Lake, with Intel later blaming developers for not fully optimizing for the new architecture.

However, Intel is now laying it all on the table, saying that it needs to do better. “From an enthusiast perspective, it was... we needed to build back our reputation. I am sure you would agree with that, and this was, hey, [we’re] making sure we are providing value to the gamers, and we start with Arrow Lake Refresh, and we have a very strong roadmap to come,” Intel told us.

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Wi-Fi 8 is on the horizon, but Wi-Fi 7 is by no means going anywhere

Just when we are getting used to Wi-Fi 7 routers and prices have fallen to reasonable levels, Wi-Fi 8 is just around the corner. At the show, Asus revealed its first Wi-Fi 8 gaming router: the ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro. While the new router shares a design with the two-year-old ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro, it features a brand-new chipset that promises to offer vastly improved real-world performance over its Wi-Fi 7 predecessor.

And while Wi-Fi 8 was the talk of the show, MSI touted some high-end Wi-Fi 7 routers, including the RadiX BE19000. The tri-band router amazingly includes an internal PCIe SSD slot. This allows the router to serve as a NAS for file sharing and device backups. Also onboard are two 10 GbE ports and four 2.5 GbE ports.

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