Microsoft Details Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Rollout
Remember when operating system updates were found on store shelves? There was no such thing as a staggered rollout—the latest versions of Windows or Mac OS were available to anyone willing to buy them. Now everything is downloaded, however, and Microsoft has decided to release updates to Windows 10 only to some users instead of to everyone at once. It might be a while before everyone gets the Fall Creators Update.
This stutter-step release isn't new. Microsoft did the same thing when it released the Creators Update in April. Instead of notifying every Windows 10 device owner about the update's release, the company specifically made the Creators Update available to people whose hardware could support it. The idea was to reduce users' frustration with the new update and ensure that it worked across the vast Windows ecosystem.
Now the company has done the same with the Fall Creators Update. It's technically available to everyone—you can download it via the company's website—but you won't be nagged to install it unless Microsoft thinks your hardware can handle it. The primary difference now is that the company tested the Fall Creators Update on a wider variety of systems and did its best to make sure they're ready for Windows Mixed Reality.
Microsoft explained in a blog post:
By starting with machines which we believe will have the best update experience, we are able to get focused feedback on application compatibility and how Windows works with the rich ecosystem of available peripherals like Bluetooth devices or cameras. Additionally, we closely monitor feedback from fans and early adopters, through programs like Windows Insiders and Windows Insider for Business, in addition to feedback from our OEM device partners, and customers like you! This helps us determine when to accelerate the release to additional devices. We repeat this process until all compatible devices running Windows 10 worldwide are offered the Fall Creators Update.
The company also said in its blog post that October 17 (the Fall Creators Update's release date) marked the start of its Semi-Annual Channel and its 18-month servicing timeline. The Semi-Annual Channel is essentially a re-branding of Windows Current Branch (CB) and Current Branch for Business (CBB), and it's supposed to give businesses peace of mind when it comes to updating their systems to the latest version of Windows.
5 machines here. All working perfectly after update! What we have here seems to be a PEBKAC.
Best feature was their decision to return the details pane to the bottom of the screen instead on the right side so now we can have both preview and details at the same time
Also, for all Ryzen users, you can ditch the Ryzen balanced plan. Microsoft has finally optimized the regular balanced plan for Ryzen (at least it seems like that to me).
I benchmarked both ryzen balanced and the regular balanced plan in the new creators update, and i get higher scores with the regular balanced plan. Also, there is no more CPU parking on the regular balanced plan like before.
<Moderator Warning: You were banned once, under a different name, for your use of profanity. Do not continue in that vein.>
So did you come from windows 7?? Did you do a clean installation?
When upgrading from windows 10 to windows 10, I've noticed it's really smooth. But in the past, I've tried upgrading from windows 7 and windows 8 to windows 10, and it was buggy. However a complete installation should fix everything.
No clean install. OS is just buggy as hell. Windows Insider program is joke where people test Win10 with virtual machines or joke hardware such as Surface. No real hardware test against Windows 10 was ever performed with enough number of testers. One of the solutions is to completely replace Win 10 UI with 3rd party to avoid UWP <mod edit>
But instead of doing that i will just install Windows 7 again.
Yes, I do. I cannot upload screenshots now because i am at work...can do tonight. I am not saying that it will happen for every hardware configuration but it does affect mine. The weirdest thing is shell experience crash where start menu does not invoke. The only way is to reboot machine.
Microsoft QA simply does not exist and Windows Insider program is waste of time.
I wanted to give a chance to Windows 10 but MS is simply not delivering for me at least.
Btw speaking of Edge, that <mod edit> crashes like there is no tomorrow, randomly on random site. Completely unusable...seriously MS?
I wonder if that'll change idle CPU clock speeds. Been hearing about clocks not throttling back at idle.
Been there, called M$. They fudge my PC and it's on them to fix. Too bad they have levels of tech support. The first couple of levels are utterly useless except for the most basic of users. Still, they do have a billion(more or less) devices to update. There will be individual problems. Work through it and learn or ditch.
Windows 10 has more aggressive power management i cannot override, compared to Windows 7 in other words sucks in my book causing lower performance with CPU across the board.
I am going to upload screenshots here as a proof and to Microsoft Feedback just so they have, but i don't think they will do anything about it...most likely blame someone else. After that f. Win 10, going back to Win 7 which does everything better.
That's another plus, the clock speeds do throttle back like they should. And you don't get a performance penalty for having your CPU underclock.
It does in my case with Intel 6900K 8/16. 3DMark really shows that where score under Windows 10 is for 1000 points < than on Windows 7. The reviewers will never tell you about that because for some reason they never include Windows 7 SP1 as a reference point against Windows 10 just so people know.