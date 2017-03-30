New 'Quake Champions' Video Highlights Arnaki, Closed Beta Set For April 6

The team at id Software continues to show off more playable characters for Quake Champions ahead of the closed beta sessions. This week, the studio put the spotlight on an old, yet revamped character, but more importantly, it also revealed when that closed beta will start.

The beta begins next Thursday, April 6. When it starts, an “initial group of testers” will be able to play the game. Over time, more players will join the closed beta, although it’s not clear as to how many players will join the beta when the studio allows more participants to play it.

Quake Champions: Anarki

As for the highlighted character this week, it’s a champion from Quake III Arena. Anarki doesn’t run around the map, per se, but rather zips and zooms through hallways and open areas with his hoverboard. You can control the hoverboard’s movements, which comes in handy when you’re chasing an enemy through the map or simply dodging deadly attacks. And if you find yourself in need of a quick health boost in the middle of the game, you can activate Anarki’s other ability to get a small advantage in combat.





Based on my experiences with Quake Champions at PAX East, it seems that id Software kept the series’ classic and exciting gameplay along with a graphical upgrade. The game will be free-to-play, but you can also pay up front to get access to all the characters. If you want to sign up for the closed beta, you can fill out the forms on the game’s website.