Watch The New Trailer For 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #2

A new trailer is available for Red Dead Redemption 2, and it reveals more about the story and the characters you’ll encounter on your return to the land of cowboys and outlaws.

The gameplay footage, which was captured on a PlayStation 4, features the main protagonist, Arthur Morgan. In addition to collecting debt from people, he takes part in different “jobs” throughout the land. These include hijacking a train, confronting an enemy in the middle of town, or robbing a small bank. However, Morgan isn’t working alone in these scenarios. He’ll have allies in the form of Dutch Van Der Linde and his gang.





The game was initially slated for release sometime this fall. However, Rockstar announced in May that the launch date was pushed back to spring 2018. The studio said that the additional development time would allow its developers to “deliver the best experience possible to fans.”

The game is now available for pre-order for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Additional information on the PlayStation Blog mentioned that those on Sony’s console will get early access to online downloadable content before it becomes available on the Xbox One. There is (unfortunately) still no word on the game’s availability on PC.