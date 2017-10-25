Reeven Launches Twila RGB Lighting Strips

reeven_twila_RGB-main

Reeven, a company best known for its coolers, cases and components, announced the launch of its Twila RGB lighting strips.



Compatible with motherboards sporting industry-standard RGB 4-pin headers, these polyurethane lighting strips feature a total of 21 LEDs that can be controlled by your motherboard’s RGB lighting software. The Twila RGB lighting strips are certified for use with Asrock RGB LED, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting software.



They're equipped with built-in magnets that allow for temporary installation in a variety of locations. Each strip is also backed with 3M adhesive for more difficult installations requiring a stronger or more permanent bond.



Reeven’s Twila RGB lighting strips have both male and female 4-pin connectors, allowing the strips to be daisy chained for larger chassis that require longer strips or for more complex lighting arrangements.



Reeven stated that the Twila RGB lighting strips will be available starting November 2017 with an MSRP of $16.50.