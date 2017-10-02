'Stardew Valley' Arrives October 5 For Nintendo Switch

We’ve known for some time that Stardew Valley was coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, but a precise launch date wasn’t available until today. In an announcement via the game’s website, ConcernedApe, aka Eric Barone (the developer), wrote that it will be available on October 5.

The game made its initial debut on PC on February 26, 2016. In the months since its release, Stardew Valley was eventually ported to other platforms such as Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A port was initially planned for the Wii U as well, but Barone decided to shift development on the Switch variant. Naturally, the development of the game on the Switch meant that fans of other portable systems, specifically the PlayStation Vita, were hoping for a similar port. However, The last time we heard anything about the possibility of a version for Sony’s handheld device was in January, when Barone wrote that he is “investigating the possibility of a PS Vita port.” Similar to the console versions, Sickhead Games was also tasked with developing the port on Nintendo’s latest platform.





When the game launches on the Switch, you can pick it up for $15. There’s no word yet on a physical version of the title, but you can at least get the digital copy on Nintendo’s Eshop.

Barone isn’t done with Stardew Valley yet, however. In August, he wrote about the upcoming multiplayer feature, which allows you and three other friends to work together to create a farm. A beta test is planned for the Steam version later this year, with the final version coming the version 1.3 update, which is scheduled for release sometime in early 2018. Multiplayer functionality will come to the console ports, starting with the Switch version, later that year.