New one-meter-cubed 3D printer pumps out large-scale prints at 3kg an hour — Modix MAMA-1000 also needs a big wallet with prices starting at $35,000

If you want to 3D print industrial-sized, large-scale models, like tables, chairs, and life-sized statues, then a pellet printer is the way to go. With a 5mm nozzle that’s more than 10 times the size of standard desktop machines, the MAMA-1000 pellet 3D printer from Modix can seriously chew through some polymer.

This is where industrial pellet printers have the advantage. Melting pellets, with their greater surface area, is faster and more efficient than melting a strand of plastic. The MAMA-1000 is equipped with a Canadian-made DYZE Design Pulsar pellet print head, which has three heating zones and a screw to push plastic granules out a 3 to 5mm nozzle with a whopping 3kg an hour throughput.

Pellets are also extremely economical, with the PLA going for as little as $2 a kilo when bought in bulk. Printing pellets skips over the manufacturing process required for turning plastic into reels of filament we feed to 'normal' sized desktop 3D printers, like many of our best picks. It’s also the same raw material the plastics industry has been using for injection molding for nearly a hundred years.