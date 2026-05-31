New AI-compute cryptocurrency Pearl sparks a GPU mining rush but profitability is already sliding — RTX 5090 daily revenue has halved to $17.19 since April

A new cryptocurrency called Pearl (ticker PRL), which secures its blockchain by running the matrix multiplication behind AI workloads instead of conventional hashing, has set off a short-lived GPU mining rush, with profitability tracker hashrate.no recently listing an RTX 5090 at roughly $33.80 a day in mining revenue. The coin launched its mainnet in late April 2026 and recently drew attention when AI cloud provider Together AI announced an exclusive partnership, but PRL's price and per-card returns are already dropping precipitously as more miners pile onto the network.

Pearl, built by Pearl Research Labs, uses a consensus mechanism it calls Proof-of-Useful-Work, in which the computation that secures the network is large-scale matrix multiplication, also used in AI training and inference.

AI mining is real now lmao https://t.co/FF7ZGiZnTPMay 31, 2026

Together AI, which announced the tie-up in a May 15th blog post, launched a discounted inference endpoint for an instruction-tuned model called Gemma-4-31B-it-pearl, priced more than 25% below its usual rate and offset by the future value of PRL emissions. "Pearl changes the unit economics of AI," said Omri Weinstein, co-founder and CEO of Pearl Research Labs, in the announcement. Mining is limited to Nvidia hardware.