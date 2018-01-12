Tom's Hardware CES 2018 Best In Show

Diminutive desktops are nothing new. Intel’s got its Compute Sticks and Compute Card platform, Zotac has its Zboxes, and ECS has its own track record in the small PC space with its Liva Mini PCs. But the company’s latest mini, the Liva Q2, stood out at CES this year for many reasons.
It’s truly tiny at 2.7” on each side and 1.3” tall, while making room for useful ports like full-size USB, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD slot. Paired with Intel’s upcoming Gemini Lake silicon, which promises seriously improved performance (for a 10-watt SoC) and media graphics, and a price that (if the company’s previous Liva Q is any indication) should start well under $200, ECS has a surprisingly pleasing little PC package here.
Sure, the eMMC storage isn’t going to be speedy or spacious (you’ll get just 32GB or 64GB), and the RAM (offered in 2GB or 4GB dollops) is soldered on the board—a necessity at this size. But hey, when the ECS Liva Q2 officially lands later this year along with Intel’s next-gen low-power silicon, it should be an affordable, versatile PC that you can toss in a bag or slip in your pocket. Whether you use it for digital signage, media playback, or basic productivity tasks, it’s a tiny PC with plenty of potential.
