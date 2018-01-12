Tom's Hardware CES 2018 Best In Show

by
CES 2018 Best In Show

The Tom’s Hardware team spent a busy week at CES, shuttling between hotel suite meetings and occasionally braving the Las Vegas Convention Center show floor to scope out the latest gear and emerging technology that appeals to PC and gaming enthusiasts. Despite rain and slick sidewalks, vehicular and human gridlock, and power outages, we prevailed! What follows is a list of superlatives--our picks for the best (and worst) from one of our industry’s largest tradeshows.

You can find all of our CES coverage from the week of the show (and beyond) here.

Most Refined VR Device: HTC Vive Pro

HTC introduced an upscale model of the Vive VR system during CES 2018, which sets a new bar for premium VR hardware. The new headset, dubbed the Vive Pro, isn’t a revolutionary change, but it does represent an important evolution of the VR industry. We saw several new VR devices at CES this year, but the Vive Pro demonstrated a level of refinement that we haven’t seen before in a VR headset. HTC didn’t just slap a new screen and a few features in a Vive and call it a day; the company put some real effort into improving the HMD in as many ways as it could.

The Vive Pro features an upgraded display that offers 78% more pixels than the original Vive (2880 x 1600 in the Pro compared to 2160 x 1200 in the Vive). The new headset also includes upgraded headphones with a built-in amplifier for better spatial audio reproduction, as well as dual chaperone cameras, so the passthrough video feed is no longer monocular. The Vive Pro also includes new Steam VR Tracking 2.0 sensors, which support up to four base stations for double the trackable volume.

Beyond the new features, HTC improved the ergonomics and the weight distribution of the headset. It also made several subtle changes, which result in a major overhaul. HTC redesigned how the data cable attaches to the headset so that it naturally routes to the side; it changed the relief adjustment from the dials where the strap attaches to the HMD to a button on the bottom of the HMD; and it updated the mechanical tension adjustment to make it more comfortable and secure.

These changes aren’t necessarily dramatic, but they are important, and taken together, they improve what was already one of the industry’s finest pieces of VR gear.

Most Innovative Laptop: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Sure, Dell’s redesign of its big-screen XPS machine involved turning it into a convertible, but all the advancements and innovations on the inside are really what make the XPS 15 a show-stealer.

The 8th Gen Intel Core Processor with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics (a.k.a. “Kaby Lake G”) chip should deliver some serious CPU and gaming grunt. Cooling is aided by Gore-Tex material (yes, the same stuff used in all kinds of outdoor clothing), with the aim of keeping heat from leaking into the chassis before the heat pipes can get it outside the chassis. Kaby Lake G processors consume 30% less space inside the chassis than a discrete graphics card. Dell dedicated the extra space to a bulky cooling solution. Dell outfitted the internals with three fat copper heat pipes, two improved fans, and larger fins for heat dissipation. Those improvements should provide more performance during extended use.

And the keyboard uses magnets rather than rubber domes or mechanical switches to provide resistance. Although we’d have to dig in deeper before passing serious judgement, the brief time we spent with our fingers on the XPS 15 2-in-1’s keys left a positive impression. They remind us of the of the “butterfly” switches in Apple’s latest laptops, but travel feels less abrupt and jarring.

With all these features jammed into a 4.3-pound package, the XPS 15 2-in-1 is the new big-screen convertible to beat.

Best Power Supply: Corsair AX1600i

Corsair rocked the boat in the PSU market with the fresh AX1600i, which according to our evaluation results, is the best PSU that money can buy today. With 1600W of power, it can support a system equipped with multiple graphics cards, and its overall performance is extraordinary. At the moment, there is no PSU able to match the AX1600i’s efficiency levels, thanks to its totem-pole bridgeless PFC converter. This particular converter can be implemented only with Gallium Nitride (GaN) FETs and a digital controller, because at the moment, no commercial analog controller was available for the totem-pole PFC circuit.

Simply put, the AX1600i provides us with a glimpse into the future of PSU tech, where most PSUs will have digital controllers and GaN FETs, offering efficiency levels that exceed 94%. Corsair’s flagship PSU is expensive at $450, but such a high price is fully justified in our opinion because it packs so much technology into its internals, and it took years of experience and lots of resources from both companies enrolled into this project (Flextronics and Corsair) to make it happen.

Several PSU manufacturers are experimenting with this innovative PFC converter (totem-pole bridgeless), but Corsair managed to be ahead of the competition once again. (The first was with the AX1200i, with the AX1500i following a few years after.)

The Strangest Bedfellows Award: Intel 8th Generation Core With Radeon RX Vega M Graphics

Business makes for strange bedfellows, as they say. Never has that been clearer than in Intel’s decision to use AMD’s Vega graphics on its latest processors. Intel’s 8th-Gen Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics (yes, that’s the actual name), more affectionately known as “Kaby Lake-G,” brings the two rivals together onto one unified package.

The 65W and 100W processors come with four cores and eight threads complemented by two different AMD Radeon graphics configurations. The GH models come with 24 Vega Compute Units (CU), whereas the lower-end GL models come armed with 20 CU. Intel feeds the graphical beast with 4GB of HBM2 glued together with the company’s cutting-edge EMIB technology. Intel claimed the GPUs contend with Nvidia’s discrete GTX 1060 Max Q graphics.

The “enemy of my enemy” adage fits perfectly, as the unholy pairing is meant to chip away at Nvidia’s discrete graphics leadership. The result? Intel claimed it can cram these new processors into 17mm-thick laptops; Nvidia’s discrete GPUs limit you to a minimum of 27mm. Kaby Lake-G looks competitive on paper, and the overclocking knobs for the CPU, GPU, and HBM2 are neat if you’re willing to pay for them. We’re still trying to wrap our heads around what cooling an overclocked Kaby Lake-G will look in a tiny $999 NUC, but we’d be willing to try if you sent us one for free.

We aren’t sure if this project led to Raja Koduri’s leap from AMD to Intel, but it’s certainly possible. In either case, Intel now has a capable onboard graphics unit (for once) to tide everyone over until their new graphics architect whips up a suitable replacement.

Best Mouse: SteelSeries Rival 600

This year’s CES saw a number of wireless mice (with wireless charging) emerge, and that’s an intriguing trend to be sure, but the Steelseries Rival 600 stood out from this year’s pack of mechanical rodents. The mouse’s dual-sensor technology is designed to eliminate lift-off distance (LOD) drift, which ostensibly ensures better accuracy. SteelSeries also developed a removable weight system that lets you adjust not just the heft, but the balance.

These are fairly small details, but the fact that they’ve been addressed in the Rival 600 shows that SteelSeries is thinking hard about ways to improve the peripherals experience. This isn’t a one-off idea, either; it’s a continuation of the company’s work that began with the Rival and Sensei 310 mice.

Best System Cooling Innovation: Maingear APEX/F131

Maingear's Apex Integrated Cooling System is an impressive feat of engineering, with the new F131 custom desktop PC offering a truly unique open-loop liquid cooling setup you simply won't find anywhere else. (We certainly haven’t seen anything like it in recent memory.)

The company teamed with Bitspower to develop the clear acrylic reservoir/pump system alongside the new F131 chassis, making sure that it was a perfect fit for the updated flagship case (or rather, that the case was a perfect fit for the Apex). The dual-pump setup is set for quiet (low power) performance by default, but each individual pump is capable of running the entire loop (CPU, up to two GPUs, up to a 420mm radiator) if one ever goes bad. The Apex also sports built-in flow rate and temperature sensors with PWM cables to monitor its performance in real time, and it can be equipped with soft or hardline tubing.

Maingear has taken its love for customization to a new level with its Apex ICS open-loop custom liquid cooling, and it's the Best System Cooling Innovation we've seen here at CES 2018.

Coolest DRAM: Adata XPG JellyFish Project

Project Jellyfish is Adata’s direct-to-die liquid cooling project for system memory. The patented technology was on display for the first time at CES 2018. Technical difficulties kept us from running performance testing on the proof of concept hardware but we expect to watch the technology grow into a product over time.

The liquid inside the sealed plastic shell doesn’t conduct electricity but does absorb heat from the components. The early version doesn’t have a way to cool the liquid yet; that’s a problem for the next revision.

Jellyfish was a nice alternative in the sea of RGB memory we saw at the show. Not to be out-dimmed in this area, the DDR4 system memory does have color lighting along the top that illuminates the shell and highlights the liquid.

Best-Value PC Case: Lian Li O11 Dynamic

A Lian Li chassis for $129? Sign us up, we say.

Lian Li often resorted to a parallel brand (called “LanCool,” recently resurrected) to be the home for its lowest-cost cases, leaving the well-known, substantial aluminum builds and highly machined parts to the mother brand. The O11 Dynamic, designed in consultation with the well-known system builder and overclocker Roman “Der8auer” Hartung, is something of a departure from the Lian Li tradition--it’s a handsome hybrid of old and new.

The O11 Dynamic is an aluminum and tempered-glass effort that was designed with maximum space utilization in mind, while looking good doing it. This midtower chassis can support a pair of radiators, for starters. You can swap out a 2.5-inch drive or two via a small cage/caddy, which is accessible from the back panel. The sides fasten without screws, and you can remove the supplemental rear drive bay to install a second power supply. That’s a lot of flex for the money.

Best Standalone VR: Lenovo Mirage Solo Daydream HMD

None of Lenovo’s many announcements this year impressed us as much as the Mirage Solo Standalone Daydream VR HMD. The Mirage Solo isn’t the only standalone VR device coming to market this year; Pico announced the Neo standalone HMD, and Oculus is preparing to launch the Oculus Go. But we think Lenovo’s device offers the most promise because of its superior specs and feature set, as well as its aggressive price point.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR SoC, which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest mobile chip, and it’s optimized for mobile VR devices. The device also includes 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, and a 5.5” QHD display, which is about as good as you can get these days in a mobile VR device. The Mirage Solo headset is also equipped with Google’s WorldSense 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) inside-out spatial tracking.

As an added bonus, Lenovo has its Mirage VR camera that shoots in 3D at 180-degrees, which is perfect for this headset and the Daydream platform.

Ahead of CES, Pico announced that the Neo would sell for $750, which left us worried that it would set the tone for standalone HMD pricing. However, Lenovo will sell the Mirage Solo HMD for $400 when it comes to market in Q2 2018. A standalone HMD with room-scale tracking for the price of a Rift is a winning combination in our eyes, so we had to give Lenovo the Best Standalone HMD award.

Most Promising Consumer SSD: ADATA SX8200

More cost-effective flash memory coming in the second half of the year kept the volume of new SSDs down at CES, but some companies moved forward with designs shown last June. The Adata XPG SX8200 is one such product that uses the latest Silicon Motion SM2262 controller and Micron’s second-generation flash to deliver premium SSD performance at aggressive price points.

The series scales from 240GB to 2TB in a simple-to-install M.2 form factor. The drives ride a PCIe 3.0 x4 bus and deliver up to 3,200 MB/s sequential read performance. Of the new SSDs on display that are close to a retail release, the SX8200 demonstrated the highest 4KB random read performance. The Phison PS5012-E12-based products trailed by only a few IOPS, but will come to market a later than the XPG SX8200.

The SX8200 should hit your favorite retailer in the coming weeks. Products could begin shipping in as little as three weeks.

Worst Name For A Good Product: The “Fryzen” Cooler

At trade show after trade show over the years, Deepcool has always been a reliable source for innovative, buzz-grabbing cooling/case gear at aggressive prices. The names of the products, though, are sometimes head-scratchers. (What kind of royalty is the “Earlkase” chassis for? Is the “New Ark” a paean to Noah’s vessel, the city in Delaware, or maybe the one in New Jersey?)

We give Deepcool props for joining Noctua in the “rarefied air” of vendors making air coolers for AMD’s beastly-big Ryzen Threadripper TR4 socket. However, we just couldn’t help but grin when we saw that the company dubbed its cooler “Fryzen.”

Yes, the company is almost certainly blending “frozen” and “Ryzen.” But when your product is designed to cool a $500-plus piece of heat-generating silicon, invoking images of electricity-induced death is decidedly not advised.

Give the Fryzen credit, though: Deepcool designed it specially for TR4 to cover its large chip surface, while working in the requisite 16.7M color addressable RGBs and six heat pipes. Expect it in April--maybe under a different name.

Best Pocketable Desktop: Liva Q2 Mini PC

Diminutive desktops are nothing new. Intel’s got its Compute Sticks and Compute Card platform, Zotac has its Zboxes, and ECS has its own track record in the small PC space with its Liva Mini PCs. But the company’s latest mini, the Liva Q2, stood out at CES this year for many reasons.

It’s truly tiny at 2.7” on each side and 1.3” tall, while making room for useful ports like full-size USB, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD slot. Paired with Intel’s upcoming Gemini Lake silicon, which promises seriously improved performance (for a 10-watt SoC) and media graphics, and a price that (if the company’s previous Liva Q is any indication) should start well under $200, ECS has a surprisingly pleasing little PC package here.


Sure, the eMMC storage isn’t going to be speedy or spacious (you’ll get just 32GB or 64GB), and the RAM (offered in 2GB or 4GB dollops) is soldered on the board—a necessity at this size. But hey, when the ECS Liva Q2 officially lands later this year along with Intel’s next-gen low-power silicon, it should be an affordable, versatile PC that you can toss in a bag or slip in your pocket. Whether you use it for digital signage, media playback, or basic productivity tasks, it’s a tiny PC with plenty of potential.

Most Logical Conclusion To RGB Fever, Part 2: iBuypower RGB Cable Combs

Last year, we thought RGB fever reached its peak with Razer’s Chroma Mug Holder--but iBuypower just said, “Hold my beer.”

The company upped the ante at CES 2018 with RGB LED-adorned combs for braided cables. (You’d use them on ATX, PCI Express, and CPU power cables.) In case you’ve never seen one, a cable comb keeps the individual strands of a power-supply cable neat, lined up, and looking good. This set should run around $40 and will come with two 24-pin, four eight-pin, and two six-pin combs. You’ll plug them in series, using some subtle black cabling that runs behind the combs, which have LEDs embedded in their back.

One of iBuypower’s reps we spoke with said she achieved some Twitter buzz around the combs with #RGBAllthethings on the opening day of the show. We think we have, indeed, reached Peak RGB.

Best Gaming Monitor: MSI Optix MPG27CQ

It’s the rookie hitting a homer in his first at bat. MSI may be new to gaming monitors (or monitors in general), but the Optix MP-series’ curved 27-inchers break new ground on a couple of fronts. First off, the lower edge of the bezel on these panels is comprised of a series of LEDs (in five discrete banks) that work with the SteelSeries Engine to signal certain in-game parameters. (For example, in an FPS like Counter-Strike, one bank might indicate your ammo level, another the fade-out time on a flash-bang grenade blast, and another your health.) The nice thing about that: The RGB indicators are at eye level, rather than forcing you to look down at an RGB-equipped keyboard or mouse. Initially, count on Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and Minecraft support, with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds coming soon.

Also, the monitor’s USB connection (required to power the LEDs) is used in a “Where have you been all my life?” way: to allow for mouse/keyboard control of the OSD. Rather than fumbling blindly with buttons behind the panel or along the bezel’s bottom edge, you can tweak monitor essentials at the OSD level with easy clicks and pokes in MSI’s desktop client app--and use keyboard shortcuts to instantly switch between inputs.

MSI will offer the Optix display in 1080p and 1440p flavors, both with a 144Hz max refresh rate. The 1440p version on display is rated at a healthy 400 nits. AMD FreeSync is supported across the rante, too. Expect it later in Q1; MSI estimates we’ll see the the 1440p model (MPG27CQ) at around $450, with pricing to come on the 1080p version.

Best (Only-ish) New Motherboard: Gigabyte Aorus X470 Motherboard

AMD’s new X470 chipset was among the most interesting announcements the company made at its pre-CES event. AMD plans to bring these new boards to market in April alongside its 12nm Zen+ desktop APUs, but we managed to track down one of the new motherboards in Gigabyte’s suite.
AMD says the new 400-Series motherboards will be less expensive than the 300-Series models and also have lower power consumption, improved memory performance, and better power delivery. Better yet, you can drop older Ryzen processors into the new motherboards, or even use Zen+ models in the 300-Series motherboards.

The Aorus X470 Gaming 7 WiFi motherboard comes with beefy aluminum heatsinks over the VRMs. It also offers plenty of power with a 10+2 power phase arrangement. Gigabyte also equipped the board with 2x2 WiFi networking and all the bells and whistles we expect with a gaming motherboard, like a dual BIOS and RGB lighting in just about every conceivable location.

Improved memory performance might be the best feature. Gigabyte says the new motherboards should overclock to DDR4-4000 and beyond, which should bring the new boards up to speed with Coffee Lake’s memory overclocking capabilities. Of course, faster memory provides much better performance with Ryzen processors, so we expect even better gaming performance from AMD’s refresh.

Most Promising VR Tech: Tobii Eye Tracking

We’ve seen demos for eye tracking in VR many times, and some were embedded into existing headsets, and therefore on one hand there’s nothing particularly notable about the Tobii eye tracking (embedded into an HTC Vive headset) that we saw this week at CES. That is, except for the fact that it was absolutely exquisite. It was so seamless in many instances that we didn’t even realize various interactions were making use of the tracking--a testament not just to the quality of the tracking but also to the wisdom of the animations and cues (or purposeful lack thereof). There was no discernible lag at any point, either.

If Tobii’s solution isn’t the best eye tracking we’ve seen in an HMD, it’s certainly tied for first place. But here’s a twist: We’ve seen several excellent VR eye tracking companies, but they keep disappearing--via acquisitions. Outfits like SMI and The Eye Tribe have been subsumed into huge companies. But that’s extremely unlikely to happen with Tobii, which is not a plucky startup but instead an international company with multiple divisions and 900 employees.

That means HMD makers can license Tobii tech--which in turn means it could make its way into a number of headsets soon.

Best Keyboard Innovation: Cooler Master MK851 With Aimpad Technology

We’re on record saying that we believe analog keyboard input is going to be a game-changer for, er, gaming, and Cooler Master is the first big keyboard OEM to take the plunge. The company announced that its upcoming MK851 will feature Aimpad’s analog switch technology.

We first saw Aimpad tech in action about a year ago in prototype form, but Wooting beat everyone to the punch when it brought its analog One keyboard to market in 2017. However, if the Cooler Master experiment proves to have legs with consumers, this may just be the beginning of an exciting trend in the keyboard world.

Worst. CES. Ever.

Intel’s CES went from bad to worse. The pesky journalists at The Register scuttled the industry's plans to postpone news releases about the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities until a few days after Intel’s CES keynote. As a result, news of the performance-killing patches was dragged into the light the week before the show began. Intel took the brunt of the blow as its stock plunged and it was slapped with three class-action lawsuits, but never mind the fact that the vulnerability impacts nearly every processor vendor. 

What could possibly be worse than that? It turns out Intel’s CEO, Brian Krzanich, sold all of the Intel stock he could before revealing the vulnerabilities. Krzanich’s $39 million in transactions led to an increasing chorus of financial publications, U.S. senators, and law firms calling for an SEC investigation for possible insider trading. In fact, a law firm announced it was investigating Krzanich for securities fraud a mere two hours before he took the stage.

That’s a lot to carry into the opening keynote at the world's largest consumer trade show, but the show must go on. Krzanich handled the crisis with aplomb in a whirlwind keynote. The spectacle almost made us forget Intel’s promise to deliver the obscenely overdue 10nm Cannon Lake processors to market in 2017--at least until Krzanich didn’t mention it during the presentation.

The next day found the company making a hasty 10nm announcement that lasted, according to our precise measurements, 16 seconds. Intel announced it did ship Cannon Lake parts (yes, plural) before the end of the year, and that it would ramp production throughout this year. The company hasn’t told us exactly what it shipped, how many, or to whom, so we’ll just have to assume it was a meaningful quantity.

Intel spent the remainder of CES week diligently rolling out emergency Meltdown and Spectre patches, but that culminated in an announcement on the last day of the show that the patches are causing unplanned reboots on client platforms with Broadwell and Haswell processors. What could be worse than that? Well, the unplanned shutdowns are also happening in the data center. It’s easy to imagine the lawsuits are rolling in faster than the patches.

Perhaps Intel’s misfortune is fitting for an odd CES week that found the heavens uncharacteristically pouring rain down on Vegas for several days. That led to flooding and a power outage that hit Central Hall, which is notable for being the home of Intel’s booth.

Gloom and doom certainly abounded for Intel at CES, here’s hoping the company finds sunnier days in 2018.

Best Comeback: Mad Catz

Peripherals maker Mad Catz crashed in March 2017, officially filing for bankruptcy after selling off assets and brands in a desperate effort to raise enough cash to stay afloat. However, not even a year hence, Mad Catz has reemerged with a host of new mice, keyboards, and headsets.

That alone is noteworthy enough we suppose, but we got more of the story when we met with the company at CES. We were told that the people who rebooted Mad Catz are former employees--the folks who actually made the stuff once upon a time. In other words, Mad Catz workers bought back and revived their own company.

