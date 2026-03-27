Grab this beginner-friendly Creality 3D printer for as little as $186 right now — Ender 3 V3 SE drops to record-low Amazon price with direct-drive extruder and auto bed-leveling features

There’s a seriously good price to be had on a budget-friendly 3D printer from Creality right now. Thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, you can pick up the Creality Ender 3 V3 SE for just $186.15. That’s a record-low price for this retailer, according to Camelcamelcamel's data, and it's cheaper than Creality’s own store price, making it one of the most affordable options for novices.

● Check out this deal on Amazon

The price isn’t the only winning thing about the Ender 3 V3 SE, though. This is a great budget 3D printer for beginners because it arrives almost completely assembled, and takes just a few minutes to set it up and get it ready for printing. It comes with premium-grade features, too, including auto bed leveling, a direct-drive extruder, and a 3-inch LCD screen.

Save 15% ($32.85) Creality Ender 3 V3 SE: was $219 now $186.15 at Amazon All-time low Amazon price The Creality Ender 3 V3 is a great 3D printer for budget creators. It delivers great auto bed leveling, a fast Klipper-based 3D printer, and it uses fully open source software, allowing the community to add and improve its toolset. It offers a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume and allows for printing PLA / PETG and TPU via a strong direct drive extruder.

You’re getting a pretty fast printer here, too, with a maximum print speed of 250mm/s. It also has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250mm, a pretty standard size that other rival printers have replicated. One compromise, however, is a lack of Wi-Fi, but it does come with an SD card, pre-loaded with models that you can try. If wireless support isn’t a concern.

A 3D printer requires filament to print with, but if you want a bundle, Amazon does have a second deal for you to consider. This Amazon combo features the same Ender 3 V3 SE printer but also includes a four-pack filament pack in black, white, red, and blue, all for just $209.89, saving you 25% overall.

Our Creality Ender 3 V3 SE review puts it clearly: this is a dream for beginners to get stuck in with. The price has always been appealing on this printer, but under $200 makes it a steal. The limited-time sale price of $186.15 makes this budget-friendly Ender 3 V3 SE a great option for a beginner or for an enthusiast looking for a second 3D printer but, if it runs out, or if you want a big stock of filament to get stuck in with, the $209.89 bundle is well worth considering, too.

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