One of our favorite ever 3D printers the Prusa MK4S has dropped to an all-time low of $929 — accurate, fast, and quiet quality prints

Often referred to as the pinnacle of 3D printers, Prusa has consistently delivered some of the best printers in the space, but the caveat has always been the price. Prusa printers will definitely help to empty your wallet, but their pedigree does speak volumes, and you're reassured you're getting a quality device for the money. We have extensive reviews of many 3D printer makes and models, and can comfortably say that the Prusa MK4S is one of our favorites to hit the test bench.

Available directly from Prusa, you can find the Prusa MK4S marked down to an all-time low price of $929. Released with a list price of $1,099, we've seen the MK4S hit $999, but with a recent further discount, the printer now lands at $929. You're saving $170 on this portal to creativity. It's still an expensive outlay, and if you're just starting and testing the waters for getting into the 3D printing hobby, you might first want to experiment with something a lot cheaper.

The Prusa MK4S is the improved version of the MK4, and with some upgrades and additions, it is a much faster and more accurate printer. Sporting a Bondtech CHT nozzle, the MK4S has increased the capacity for a higher flow rate up to 24mm³, making it one fast printer. See our review of the Prusa MK4S for more in-depth details on the performance and capabilities of this Editor's Choice award-winning entry from Prusa.

Specifications: Prusa MK4S

Specifications: Prusa MK4S

Swipe to scroll horizontally Build Volume 250 x 210 x 220 mm (9.84 x 8.3 x 8.6 in) Material PLA/PETG/TPU (up to 300 degrees) Extruder Type Direct drive Nozzle .4mm (Bondtech CHT) Build Platform PEI spring steel flex plate Bed Leveling Automatic Filament Runout Sensor Yes Connectivity USB, LAN, Wi-Fi, App Interface Color touch screen with knob Machine Footprint 500 X 550 x 400 mm (19.6 x 21.6 x 15.7 in) Machine Weight 7.6 KG (16.75 lbs)

In our review, we found the high-flow CHT nozzle drastically improved the flow rate when using Prusa's Prusament PLA, with perfect first layers. The print bed uses a new PEI steel flex plate, comes fully assembled for instant out-of-the-box use, and importantly, is very quiet whilst printing away, even with the cooling fan blasting away. The major con from our view is, of course, the onboarding price for purchasing a Prusa printer, which has always been a touch on the expensive side.

