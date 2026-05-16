Get an entire RTX 5090 gaming PC for around the price of just the GPU — a high-end battle station for under $4,000

With a current market price close to $4,000, the only way to get a reasonably priced Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU is to opt for a prebuilt gaming rig. The HP Omen 45L is one such option worth considering, as it is currently on sale with a flat $800 discount. Essentially, the desktop powered by the flagship GPU can be purchased for $3,959.99 on the official HP online store. That itself is almost the entire cost of the GPU if you were to purchase it separately, effectively making the rest of the system feel like a bonus.

Do note that you will need to configure the HP Omen 45L desktop to include the RTX 5090, which should automatically prompt you to select the default 1200-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply option. While that power supply might sound like overkill, it ensures enough headroom for potential future upgrades.

The rest of the configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K CPU with 20 cores and 20 threads, 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-6000 dual-channel RGB memory, and a 1TB SSD. We do recommend opting for at least 32GB of RAM, however, current market conditions have pushed memory prices to rather obnoxious levels, making the default configuration a reasonable compromise for buyers looking to keep the overall under control.

The Omen 45L also comes with a 360mm AIO liquid cooler with its own dedicated ‘Cryo Chamber’ at the top, separate from the rest of the components. According to HP, this setup can help reduce CPU temperatures by an additional 7 to 7.5 degrees Celsius versus competing solutions under similar loads.

The desktop also includes built-in wireless connectivity offering Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, which can be upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E for an additional $5. For the front I/O, there are two USB Type-A 5 Gbps ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The rear I/O includes four USB 2.0 Type-A​ ports, a USB Type-C 10 Gbps port, two USB Type-A 5 Gbps ports, ​a USB Type-C 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port, Ethernet, and standard audio ports.

Overall, the HP Omen 45L is one of the more sensible ways to secure an Nvidia RTX 5090 gaming system without paying the absurd prices of a standalone GPU. Granted, $3,959.99 is not a small amount, but the fact that you are getting a complete high-end desktop with a capable processor, liquid cooling, fast storage, and future-ready connectivity makes the deal justified.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.