Save a huge $460 on this RTX 5080 gaming PC with a 9800X3D, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD — $3,039.99 sale price nets you this Newegg ABS pre-built powerhouse that's made for 4K gaming

It's the perfect time to grab a stonkingly good discount on a high-spec gaming PC from Newegg. The tech retailer has slashed the cost of this ABS Kaze II Aqua rig, fitted with a 9800X3D, RTX 5080, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD, down to just $3,039.99 if you use the coupon code ABS5APRIL at checkout. ABS is Newegg's own brand for gaming PCs, and these specs mean you'll be able to start gaming at 4K.

● Check out this deal on Newegg's website

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is a potent combination for any gaming rig in 2026. As our 9800X3D review makes clear, this eight-core, 16-thread AMD CPU is simply a powerhouse for any gamer, and it's all down to its game-changing 3D V-Cache technology. This tech boosts the available L3 cache to 96MB, which means it won't need to fall back so often to using your (slower in comparison) system RAM, vastly reducing latency as a result.

use coupon code abs5april for extra 5% off Save 13% ($460) ABS Kaze II Aqua: was $3,499.99 now $3,039.99 at Newegg Grab a huge saving on this ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC, made and shipped by Newegg. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

The 9800X3D has only recently been dethroned at the top by the 9850X3D, but only just, and it ships fully unlocked, so you can overclock it even further. While the 9850X3D might be the new leader, the 9800X3D is still a very formidable CPU with performance that almost no other chip can rival. There isn't an Intel CPU with equal performance, either, as our CPU benchmarks below will confirm.