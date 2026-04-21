Save a huge $460 on this RTX 5080 gaming PC with a 9800X3D, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD — $3,039.99 sale price nets you this Newegg ABS pre-built powerhouse that's made for 4K gaming

Deals
By published

Start gaming with high frame rates at 4K with this RTX 5080 rig

ABS Kaze II Aqua Gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / ABS)

It's the perfect time to grab a stonkingly good discount on a high-spec gaming PC from Newegg. The tech retailer has slashed the cost of this ABS Kaze II Aqua rig, fitted with a 9800X3D, RTX 5080, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD, down to just $3,039.99 if you use the coupon code ABS5APRIL at checkout. ABS is Newegg's own brand for gaming PCs, and these specs mean you'll be able to start gaming at 4K.

Check out this deal on Newegg's website

ABS Kaze II Aqua
use coupon code abs5april for extra 5% off
Save 13% ($460)
ABS Kaze II Aqua: was $3,499.99 now $3,039.99 at Newegg

Grab a huge saving on this ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC, made and shipped by Newegg. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

View Deal

The 9800X3D has only recently been dethroned at the top by the 9850X3D, but only just, and it ships fully unlocked, so you can overclock it even further. While the 9850X3D might be the new leader, the 9800X3D is still a very formidable CPU with performance that almost no other chip can rival. There isn't an Intel CPU with equal performance, either, as our CPU benchmarks below will confirm.

Image 1 of 3
Best CPUs for Gaming
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)