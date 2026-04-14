Score a massive $700 off this 4K-ready Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti, now just $1,899 — epic Legion Tower 5i pre-built ships with a 20-core Intel CPU, 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD

If you're looking for a new gaming rig, this is one deal that you're not going to want to miss. B&H Photo has slashed the price of this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC, fitted with a 20-core Intel CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, scoring you a huge $700 saving in the process. Down from as high as $2,599.99, you can pick up this Lenovo Legion gaming PC for just $1,899.99 right now, as low a price as you'll find for a rig with these specs.

● Check out this deal at B&H Photo

A $700 saving on a rig capable of gaming at 4K from a trusted brand is one you're not going to want to miss out on, especially given how much the cost of PC hardware has risen in recent months. NAND flash price rises have forced consumers to pay significantly more for SSDs and RAMs, so building or buying a new gaming PC is far more expensive today than it was last year, making it even more important to score a big saving.

This is an Intel-powered build, fitted with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor. This is one of Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs, and comes equipped with 20 cores, eight of which are the important performance cores for gaming performance. A further 12, meanwhile, are the efficiency cores, which are great for multitasking work. Our CPU benchmarks show that, while this new Arrow Lake contingent hasn't lit up the gaming world compared to rival AMD X3D chips like the 9800X3D, it's still a solid-enough performer for a build with an RTX 5070 Ti GPU.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is the real meat on the bones of this rig, though. It comes with 8,960 CUDA cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. For gaming, that means you can firmly ditch the 1080p resolutions and upgrade to 1440p and 4K gaming with decent frame rates, as long as you're happy to optimize your graphics settings in-game. You can check out our GPU benchmarks for more details.