Score an entire RTX 5090 gaming PC for the same price as the GPU itself, thanks to a massive $1,500 off — epic HP pre-built is ready for 4K gaming with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD

If you had to choose between buying a brand-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, or buying an RTX 5090 inside a brand-new gaming PC, which would you choose? This HP Omen Man 45L rig makes the answer simple, as a coupon code over at HP's own website has dropped the price to as low as $3,510.49 (customization required).

That's just 50 cents more than the cheapest RTX 5090 you can buy right now, an Asus ROG Astral OC on sale at B&H Photo that would score you just the graphics card on its own. This deal means you can get the GPU, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, and a 1TB SSD, all in a stunning chassis, and all for the same price. You'll need to use the coupon code NOTKIDDING30 to get this huge discount that knocks a massive $1,504.50 off the usual price, however.

● Check out this deal on HP's website

Our recent HP Omen Max 45L review showcases just what an impressive beast this gaming PC is. This flagship pre-built is quiet to run and has a formidable presence, thanks to its huge case, with three 120mm fans visible from the front. Our review model differs slightly in specs, but the design remains exactly the same.

use coupon code notkidding30 for 30% off Save 30% ($1,504.50) HP Omen Max 45L: was $5,014.99 now $3,510.49 at HP US A huge 30% saving on this HP Omen Max 45L gaming PC, fitted with an RTX 5090, AMD Ryzen 7 9700X, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, although the configuration is fully customizable.

Performance, however, will differ: we tested an RTX 5090 model coupled with 64GB of DDR5-600 RAM and an AMD Ryzen 9800X3D. This build doesn't quite stretch to those limits, but the MVP is still the RTX 5090. Our GPU benchmarks tell you what you'll already know: this is the best consumer graphics card you can buy right now, and it delivers the best performance money can give you. It comes with 21,760 CUDA cores, over double the second-place RTX 5080 CUDA count of 10,752, along with a massive 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, using a 512-bit memory bus with bandwidth up to 1,792 GB/s.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Couple that GPU with one of AMD's best CPUs for gaming if you're not able to score an X3D chip. This more affordable CPU comes with eight Zen 5 cores with 16 threads, with a boost clock speed up to 5.5 GHz. While it lacks the extended L3 cache capacity of its X3D siblings, it isn't a slouch for gamers, with performance that ties with the Intel Core i9-14900K, Intel's previous flagship, and beats the Core i7-14700K. It's an AM5 CPU, so if you found yourself wanting even faster performance, an upgrade to a 9800X3D or better in the future wouldn't be too difficult.

For gaming, these two will give you high frame rates at 4K with no trouble at all. Stick your graphics settings to ultra and, if you're feeling confident, switch on ray tracing. With helpful features like Nvidia DLSS to fall back on, performance struggles won't be an issue here.

Other features in this pre-built HP rig include built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, although upgrading to Wi-Fi 7/BT 5.4 will only cost you an extra $5. The rig also comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds as standard, with a second NVMe slot left spare for future upgrades (or, if budget allows, an upgrade on the config during the buying process).

The cheapest config for RAM, at this sale price, comes with Kingston Fury 32GB DDR5-6000 memory, installed in a single 32GB module. If you want to max your performance, you might want to spend an extra $10 for dual-channel RAM, switching to the Kingston Fury DDR-6000 in the 2x16GB config. You'll find this will give you even better gaming performance, doubling the bandwidth between the RAM and the CPU for better frame rates.

Fancy even better news about this build? The config on this build is fully customizable, so you can tweak the specs to your preferences. When you click through to HP's website, you'll need to click Customize & Buy, then select the 9700X, RTX 5090, Kingston Fury RAM (in either 1x32GB or 2x16GB configurations), a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, and the 1200W chassis to complete the build, then click Add to Cart. The cart is where you'll be able to use the coupon code NOTKIDDING30 to score that big $1,500 discount of the $5,000+ list price, but the discount will be even higher if you go for an even better selection of components.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With an RTX 5090 costing as much as this gaming PC right now, this is one deal you won't want to miss. This HP Omen Max 45L is a beast of a system, and