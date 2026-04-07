Snag this 1440p iBuyPower gaming PC with a 7800X3D and RTX 5070 for just $2,049 right now — 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD round off powerhouse specs, with an extra $200 off this custom-built AMD rig

There's a seriously great saving to be had on a brand new, custom-built gaming PC from builders iBuyPower right now. Costing just $2,049 is this customizable iBuyPower rig with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD, saving you $200 for a limited time only.

● Check out this deal on iBuyPower's website

This is a serious rig for gaming, with the 7800X3D taking the lead. This is a CPU that continues to offer brilliant performance for gamers, even in a market dominated by the 9800X3D and 9850X3D. The last-gen 7800X3D is a formidable processor that few can rival, as our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review shows.

7800X3D, RTX 5070, 32GB, 2TB Save 9% ($200) iBuyPower AMD Ryzen Elite Gaming PC: was $2,249.99 now $2,049.99 at ibuypower This iBuyPower gaming PC is ready for gaming at 1440p and 4K. It includes an AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds.

It all comes back down to AMD's so-far impossible to rival 3D V-cache technology, too. The 7800X3D has eight cores, with all eight able to use the increased 96MB L3 cache. This cache improves latency massively by limiting how often the CPU has to fall back on the slower system RAM during gaming, delivering much higher and consistent frame rates. With deals on gaming PCs at this price point often featuring non-X3D chips like the 9700X, this CPU will ensure you have the power and performance for gaming at high frame rates for years to come, as the CPU benchmarks below show.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 7800X3D is complemented in this build by the RTX 5070. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 is a decent, mid-tier graphics card for gaming, featuring the latest Nvidia tech to ensure high frame rates at 1440p — helped by the 7800X3D, too. It comes with 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, along with a GPU clock speed of 2,512 MHz. You're gaining a considerable boost over slower GPUs like the RTX 5060 and RTX 5050, especially if you're hoping to game at 1440p and even 4K, depending on the game, as this is a GPU that'll give you the room to push to those higher in-game frame rates.

Also coupled in this build, as it stands, is 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and a 2TB Kingston M.2 NVME SSD offering Gen 4 speeds. This config also includes a 360mm AIO liquid cooler as standard, installed in an iBuyPower Element 9 Pro PC case.

Don't like the sound of all of that? You can switch it up entirely. This is a fully customizable build, with a selection of iBuyPower, Hyte, NZXT, Lian Li, Corsair, Cooler Master, beQuiet!, and Fractal Power case designs and coolers to choose from. You can also choose entirely different specs, such as an RTX 5080 build with 64GB RAM and a 9800X3D, or an RTX 5090 rig with a whopping 96GB of RAM, all with $200 extra off their spec prices.

It's all down to an AMD-only offer being run at iBuyPower as part of its tax season sale. Whatever config you choose, make sure to select the $200 off sale coupon at the top of the page before you buy.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Just $2,04