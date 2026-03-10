This brilliant Hoto electric screwdriver is down to a record-low £28.48 in the Amazon UK Spring Sale — 12-bit precision kit with USB-C charging is great for PC builds and DIY projects

One of the best additions to my toolkit has been an electric screwdriver. This Hoto screwdriver, in fact. Not only has it been a lifesaver for putting together new furniture and for fixing dodgy kitchen cabinets in my new home, it's genuinely impressed me with its functionality, not to mention the battery life, in the last few months. If you're overdue a driver upgrade, now's your chance, as this Hoto electric screwdriver set is back down to its lowest ever price of £28.48 as part of Amazon's Spring Sale Days.

Hoto's original mini electric precision screwdriver set is one that we've often seen come down in price around Amazon sale events, including just before Christmas. As you can probably tell, it's a personal favourite of mine, but several other editors and writers at Tom's Hardware own and regularly use it, too. With 29% off its £39.99 list price, you're getting a great bargain on a driver that a PC builder, hobbyist, or just a casual DIY-er will love.

Save 29% (£11.51) Hoto NEX O1 Pro: was £39.99 now £28.48 at Amazon All-time low price The Hoto NEX O1 Pro is a magnetic precision screwdriver powered by a 1,500 mAh battery, allowing you to drive over 1,000 screws on a single USB-C charge. It weighs 250g, features three different torque settings, and includes 12 ultra-hard screw bits, rated for 60HRC hardness on the Rockwell scale.

The 3.6V driver is equipped with a 1,500mAh battery that reportedly allows you to drive over 1,000 screws from a full charge. From personal experience, having used it almost every weekend since the start of the year, I've not had to charge it once, so longevity hasn't been an issue. It uses a USB-C connection for charging the 1,500 mAh battery, ditching any need for outdated AA batteries, and comes with a supplied cable, with a total charge taking only 150 minutes to complete.

The kit itself is ultralight, too. It weighs just 250g, with a round casing made out of plastic and TPE rubber. It's robust, and I've certainly dropped it a few times to check, but it's also comfortable to pick up, thanks to its rubberised feel. The Hoto NEX O1 Pro itself is fully adjustable for different situations, coming with three separate torque settings, as well as a built-in sensor that will stop driving as soon as you release control. There's also a circular LED light at the top to help you see what you're doing in dark spaces, which I've found particularly useful. It's also fully magnetic, so you won't lose any tiny screws while you work, either.

This is a portable kit with 12 different screw bits, and I've found it covers all of the bases quite well. It has a good selection, with Phillips, Torx, flat, hexagon, and Pozidriv head options, all rated for 60HRC on the Rockwell scale. These all come with the driver in a sturdy aluminium storage box, which helpfully protects the Hoto driver when it isn't being used.

This Hoto NEX O1 Pro electronic screwdriver is, in my opinion, a must-have with a wide appeal, whether you're a 3D printer enthusiast, home DIY-er, PC builder and repairer, hobbyist, or tradesperson. The Amazon Spring Sale is live until March 16th, but there's no guarantee the deal will last that long. If you want to grab the Hoto NEX O1 Pro at its lowest ever price of £28.48, you'd best do it before the stock or the discount runs out.

