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Best Black Friday 2026 tech deals live — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
The Black Friday fun continues into the weekend
Black Friday might technically be over, but the deals continue through the weekend! Nearly all of the best deals and savings we've covered so far are still live, so there is plenty of time to save money at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.
We're tracking the best deals still live on PC gaming hardware across every category, including CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, gaming laptops, desktops, tools, and more. As always, we make recommendations based on our thousands of hours of hands-on testing, extensive benchmarking database, and price tracking tools to ensure deals are actually deals.
With AI pushing up the price of PC gaming, finding a deal is more difficult, but more important than ever before, so let us do the hard work. Here are the best ongoing Black Friday weekend deals.
Quick Links: Black Friday deals
- Amazon: All Black Friday deals
- Newegg: Up to 69% off PC hardware
- Best Buy: Up to $1,200 off Gaming Laptops
- Amazon: 73% off computers and accessories deals
- Dell: Up to 40% off Dell productivity and gaming monitors
- Amazon: All Gaming GPU Deals
- Amazon: Up to $500 off Gaming Monitors
- Amazon: Desktop and gaming PC deals
Hottest Black Friday Tech Deals
Get an RTX 5080 PC from HP's HyperX gaming brand with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with plenty of space to upgrade. Also features Wi-Fi 7.
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The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.
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Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC.
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The Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core 5 320, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.
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This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s.
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Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
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This external power button has a 2-meter (~78 inches) cabl, along with a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.
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Now with M.2 NVMe SSD dock!
The most expensive of the bunch, this optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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This is the cheapest 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD we've seen so far: pay 18 cents per gigabyte for ultra-fast storage
SanDisk’s 2TB Optimus GX Pro 8100 PCIe 5.0 SSD got a $95 discount and hit an all-time low of $349 over at Amazon. The drive itself boasts up to 14,900 MB/s read speeds and 14,000 MB/s write speeds, almost completely saturating the bandwidth available on its Silicon Motion SM2508 PCIe 5.0 x4 controller. The Optimus GX Pro 8100 uses Kioxia's BiCS8 218-layer TLC 3D CBA NAND, paired with 2GB of DDR4-3200 memory for use as a cache for fast, bursty work.
All-time low price.
Expand your internal storage with SanDisk's 2TB Optimus GX Pro 8100 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD. This speedy drive offers 14,900/14,000 r/w speeds and has a 5-year warranty.
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The overall price of the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 means that you'll be grabbing this incredibly fast storage at a mere 18 cents per gigabyte, which is stellar value for a PCIe 5.0 drive such as this, and it's one of the lowest prices we've seen a 2TB PCIe 5.0 drive drop to this Black Friday weekend.
When we benchmarked the 8TB version of this SSD, we found that under certain conditions, it managed to beat out Samsung's 9100 Pro. In addition to being super quick and cheaper than its closest rivals, you can also expect to get a five-year limited warranty in case things go awry. – Sayem Ahmed
Equip yourself with a monstrous 16TB HDD, priced at just 2 cents per-gigabyte
Getting a good HDD deal in this market is a rare thing, and this deal we spotted yesterday over at Newegg for an external 16TB Seagate HDD works out to just two cents per gigabyte. Yes, it uses a USB 3.0 interface, but for cold storage of larger files, images, or video, you don't really need blisteringly fast transfer speeds in the first place. Coming in at $399.99, Seagate's External HDD might be the answer to all of your storage woes, or just offer you necessary extra room.
The Seagate Expansion Desktop drive is a 16TB HDD that connects via USB 3.0. It's formatted to ExFAT by default, allowing it to work with virtually any platform, straight out of the box. The device is powered by an included AC power cable, and connects to your system over a Micro-B to USB-A connector.
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The Seagate 16TB drive inside is usually easily shuckable, though do take care in doing so if that's your intention: Usually we'll see a white-labelled drive, and it's easy to accidentally damage the HDD while doing so. However, if you're brave enough to void your warranty, it could be a worthwhile endeavor. Getting a 16TB HDD anywhere else will cost much more, so if you're up for a bit of risk-reward, it could make for a solid extra internal drive, or suitable for use in a NAS.
The Micro-B to USB-A connector is a touch outdated in 2026, but if it's still going to be fast enough for transferring files. If you shuck the drive itself, expect standard SATA power and data connectors instead. It's difficult to argue with the price-per-gigabyte on this deal, so if you're looking to upgrade your storage this holiday, don't sleep on this Newegg deal. — Sayem Ahmed
Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus hits $249.99, with a free 360mm AIO and two additional games
Intel's Core Ultra 270K plus lives on our list of the best CPUs for gaming for a good reason; not only is it adept at crunching through the latest games, but it's also our top pick for anyone looking for a top-shelf productivity workhorse. Intel's latest and greatest CPU is listed at $269 at Newegg, but it also comes with a stackable code, knocking the price down to $249 with a handful of free gifts: A Rosewill 360mm AIO liquid cooler, in addition to an Intel Gaming Bundle where you can pick from two free titles, including Total War: Warhammer 40,000, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and more.
Get Intel's latest and greatest processor, the 270K Plus. The 8p/16e core processor has plenty of oomph to plow through any workflow and games well, too.
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The Intel Core Ultra 270K Plus manages to go toe-to-toe in gaming performance with AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and is one of the best CPUs available now in productivity workloads. Sporting a total of 24 cores, split into 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, the configuration actually matches the same core config as the much pricier Core Ultra 9 285K. Boasting clock speeds of up to 5.5GHz, this is a seasonal offer you don't want to miss out on. — Sayem Ahmed
Black Friday is really now an all-weekend, if not an all-November affair. As such, all the deals we brought you earlier this week and on Friday itself are generally still live. In fact, there are even some fresh deals we haven't seen before!
Good morning and welcome to Saturday! The team are here to show you all the latest and greatest deals still available at your favorite retailers.