Black Friday might technically be over, but the deals continue through the weekend! Nearly all of the best deals and savings we've covered so far are still live, so there is plenty of time to save money at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

We're tracking the best deals still live on PC gaming hardware across every category, including CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, gaming laptops, desktops, tools, and more. As always, we make recommendations based on our thousands of hours of hands-on testing, extensive benchmarking database, and price tracking tools to ensure deals are actually deals.

With AI pushing up the price of PC gaming, finding a deal is more difficult, but more important than ever before, so let us do the hard work. Here are the best ongoing Black Friday weekend deals.

Hottest Black Friday Tech Deals

Save 39% ($1,700) HyperX OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop: was $4,399.99 now $2,699.99 at HP US Get an RTX 5080 PC from HP's HyperX gaming brand with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, with plenty of space to upgrade. Also features Wi-Fi 7. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼

Save $99.01 Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599.99 at Amazon Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC. Read more Read less ▼

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.