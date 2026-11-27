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Best Black Friday 2026 tech deals live — PC hardware deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more
Black Friday is here!
Black Friday is here! After days of early and preliminary sales, the official event is upon us. Many of your favorite retailers have already kicked off their sales, and we're continuing to bring you all the latest and greatest from Newegg, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond in our live coverage.
As ever, we're highlighting the best deals in every PC gaming and hardware category. So whether you're after CPUs, GPUs, RAM, SSDs, a gaming laptop, a desktop, tools, or more, you're in the right place. Our recommendations come backed by our 30 years of brand expertise, hours of hands-on testing, and our extensive benchmarking database, as well as price tracking information to bring you deals that are actually good.
With AI driving up prices, it's a tough time to be a PC hardware enthusiast, but that doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be found. Here's all the best so far:
Quick Links: Black Friday deals
- Amazon: All Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 73% off computers and accessories deals
- Amazon: All Gaming GPU Deals
- Amazon: Up to $500 off Gaming Monitors
- Amazon: Desktop and gaming PCs
- Newegg: Up to 69% off PC hardware
Hottest Black Friday Tech Deals
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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The Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core 5 320, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage.
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Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
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Apple's base MacBook Neo has an A18 Pro chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. A solid alternative with a more powerful SoC.
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Get a 25-piece electric screwdriver for PC maintenance or any DIY task. Comes with a 1,500mAh battery, LED, and extension rod.
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Now with M.2 NVMe SSD dock!
The most expensive of the bunch, this optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.
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This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The lowest price this year on 20TB of shuckable Western Digital storage
Hard drives are much more expensive than they used to be, so finding a deal is pretty tricky. This WD 20Tb Elements Desktop External Hard Drive is now $549, a 38% saving on the $879.99 list price. Notably, it's actually $230 cheaper than the 18TB version, and it's even cheaper than the 16TB model.
In theory, you could pop the drive out of this and use it as an internal hard drive, but there are no guarantees, and this can void your warranty, as is always the case.
The Western Digital Elements Desktop drive comes with 20TB of storage, connecting to your PC via USB with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection. It includes a 3.5-inch Western Digital HDD inside.
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Western Digital doesn't specify the drive speed, but it's likely a 5,400 RPM drive inside, which is slow enough that the USB 3.0 connection won't hold back your transfer rates. You get a two-year limited warranty, though opening the enclosure to remove the drive will void your warranty. — Stephen Warwick
Grab this Hoto 24-in-1 mini precision screwdriver kit for less than $14 right now
Hoto make some of our favorite PC building tools, and this 24-in-1 Multi Bit Mini Screwdriver Set is a lovely impulse buy at just $14. This is a great stocking filler for a holiday gift, or a personal pickup for anyone who does a bit of PC tinkering and tech DIY.
This Hoto 24-in-1 precision screwdriver with 24 different bits is the perfect addition to a hobbyist or 3D printer's toolkit.
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This is a sleek, compact driver that has 24 double-ended bits crammed inside. The bits are rated at 60 HRC, and you get Torx, Phillips, Hex, and other shapes included. Grab it at this $13.99 sale price while you can. — Joe Shields
TP-Link's 8-port 2.5G unmanaged Ethernet switch is a bargain at $60 — upgrade your home network for half price
This unmanaged Ethernet switch is a massive upgrade for your home networking, and now a massive 54% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Split your bandwidth across seven different lines, and the switch will take care of routing your internet for you. Supports speeds of up to 2.5-Gigabit, with up to 40 Gbps of switching capacity.
The TL-SG108S-M2 offers 40 Gbps of switching capacity and supports devices at 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, or 2.5 Gbps speeds.
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An 8-port switch for $60 is a standout deal that immediately grabbed my attention. To put it in perspective, I paid $59.97 for a 6-port UGREEN 2.5 GbE switch around this time last year.
With a total switching capacity of 40 Gbps, the TL-SG108S-M2 supports 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 2.5 Gbps connections. It easily handles everyday networking tasks—whether you are hooking up a desktop PC, connecting a NAS, setting up a shared workgroup printer, or running an access point to expand wireless coverage. Best of all, it works seamlessly over standard Cat5e wiring. — Brandon Hill
Save big on Logitech's G29 racing wheel and pedals — get a massive 37% off
Get a massive saving on both versions of Logitech's G-series racing wheel and pedals, either the G29 for PS5 and PS4 version, or the G920 for Xbox Series X, S, and Xbox One. Both work with PC. The only difference is the console compatibility, and of course the corresponding button symbols.
The Logitech G29 racing wheel and pedals works with PC and Mac, and there are specific versions for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
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The G29 has been the go-to entry-level racing wheel for over a decade, and for good reason. You can spend well over $1,000 on a direct drive wheel, and that’s just for the wheel alone. For $199, Logitech offers real force feedback, a comfortable and ergonomic wheel, and a set of three pedals to get you started in any racing sim.
This isn't an all-time low for the G29, but it's close. We've seen it once, over five years ago, drop to $170. — Jake Roach
Get a gaming mic for streaming for just $45
HyperX is known for its excellent line of gaming microphones — they're easy to use, they make you sound great, and they have a handy tap-to-mute button that works perfectly. While the QuadCast 2 S is the company's flagship mic with four polar patterns, most people only need one. And that's where the SoloCast 2 comes in.
This USB condenser microphone features just one polar pattern (cardioid), and is designed to pick up the voice of one person directly in front of it. It's a very sturdily built mic — a solid black cylinder with a metal grille, and it weighs almost 13 ounces (365.7g). But unlike most microphones, this actually hides a built-in stand. You can tilt the microphone back about 40 degrees (which angles it right at your face, if it's sitting on a desk). The bottom is lined with rubber so it won't slip around, and there's also a mounting point for those who would still prefer to mount it on a boom arm.
This 14mm electret condenser capsule mic features an integrated desktop stand that tilts the mic upward 40 degrees (there's a mounting point on the bottom of the stand, in case you do want to mount it on a boom arm). It has a cardioid polar pattern and sounds pretty good out of the box, and it features HyperX's signature tap-to-mute button on the top.
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The mic has a USB-C port at the back and a large tap-to-mute button on top, as well as a red indicator light that lets you know when the mic is muted. The microphone records at a high-res 24-bit / 96 kHz bit-depth/sample rate, and it sounds very good out of the box. It has a built-in internal shock mount and pop filter, but it definitely benefits from being mounted instead of just sitting on your desk. However, it's nice to know the option is always there, thanks to the built-in desk stand.
It's a pretty simple mic, and it's already pretty budget-friendly at retail price. But now it's even cheaper — just $44.99 at HyperX, down $15 from its original price of $59.99. You can read my full review here. — Sarah
Lowest-ever price on Razer's Huntsman Mini 60% keyboard, 50% off!
This nifty and compact Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired keyboard has fallen to a new lowest-ever price of $65.54, exactly have price! Specifically, this is the linear optical switches version in black, although you can also pick up the white version for just $69.
The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired is a mechanical keyboard with Razer's optical linear switches, offering adjustable actuation points and Razer's Snap Tap feature.
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With Razer's optical switches, you can use Razer's Snap Tap feature to rapidly swap between two key presses, as well as rebind commands to different actuation points on the key press. The keyboard is primarily constructed out of plastic, though Razer uses an aluminum top frame for a bit of premium flair. — Stephen Warwick
Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer is now $50 cheaper than it was in October
Creality's K2 Combo was just $399 in the October sales, and now it has fallen to the even more enticing price of $349, $200 off! With a 260 x 260 x 260mm print area, it's a great small option.
Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
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As with our K2 printers, such as the K2 Pro Combo we reviewed, you can pair up to four CFS cartridges together for a 16-color printer; though, with the smaller size here, it might be difficult to fit all those colors in. It also features auto print bed leveling, along with print failure detection. — Stephen Warwick
The Logitech MX Master 3S is down to its previous all-time low on Amazon, clocking in at just $72.19
Logitech's legendary MX Master 3S has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $72.19. This productivity Bluetooth mouse is famed as one of the best all-rounders for any task you can think of. It has 8K DPI tracking and will work on any surface.
Matches previous all-time low
The Logitech MX Master 3S is a productivity mouse with the Logi Flow feature, allowing you to use it across Windows and macOS seamlessly.
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Performance has never been the draw of an MX Master. It's the ergonomics and customizability. The thumb scroll wheel gives you another variable function under your grip, while the thumb rest button gives you additional controls on top of the typical forward/back split.
In addition, the mouse supports Logi Flow, allowing you to use it seamlessly across different devices (including macOS and Windows), with clipboard support. The mouse can connect up to three devices, which you can swap between with a button on the bottom. Note if you're using Flow, you don't need to swap with the button manually. — Stephen Warwick
One of the best SSD deals is still going — get a 4TB Gen 4 drive or $0.10 cents per GB
Storage prices of old are gone, so SSDs are much more expensive than they used to be. With prices only set to get worse, grabbing an SSD deal while you can is a sensible idea. This Team Group T-Force G50 Evo is one of the best we've seen thus far, at just $0.10 cents per GB, now just $399.
This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s.
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An entry-level drive, this PCIe 4.0 model offers sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,700 MB/s. It also features SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer. While this certainly isn't the fastest drive on the market, it is more than enough for an all-around drive for storing games and files, if not for higher-octane use cases like video editing, or anything else latency-intensive. - Stephen Warwick
Apple's M5 Macbook Air drops to under $1000 in Black Friday offer
This year's Apple MacBook Air has dropped to $999 across multiple storefronts, including Amazon and Best Buy, this Black Friday. The M5 Air is our go-to everyday laptop for most people, as its premium build quality, trackpad, and solid battery life make it a no-brainer for people who want a step up from the MacBook Neo, with a little more computing heft for everyday tasks, if you can stomach the display's notch, of course.
The M5 MacBook Air offers 512GB of storage, a 13-inch Retina display, and a 10-core CPU and 8-Core GPU with 16GB of unified memory that can take on pretty much all everyday tasks with ease.
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We reviewed this model of MacBook Air earlier this year and said that it offered great value if you're looking for a premium ultraportable device. At under $1000, the deal only gets better. If you're doing serious multitasking work regularly, then the M5 MacBook Air is a worthy upgrade, or a better pick than the MacBook Neo deals that we've seen floating around recently.
Of course, you get additional frills like MagSafe Charging, solid speakers, and a pretty-much unmatched trackpad, to boot. Despite its place as Apple's mid-range laptop option, it's a solid pick that will suit most people for everyday computing tasks. — Sayem Ahmed
Good morning and welcome to Black Friday. The event has begun, and we're here to bring you all the best deals, with Stephen here to see you through the early hours!