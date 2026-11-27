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The lowest price this year on 20TB of shuckable Western Digital storage Hard drives are much more expensive than they used to be, so finding a deal is pretty tricky. This WD 20Tb Elements Desktop External Hard Drive is now $549, a 38% saving on the $879.99 list price. Notably, it's actually $230 cheaper than the 18TB version, and it's even cheaper than the 16TB model. In theory, you could pop the drive out of this and use it as an internal hard drive, but there are no guarantees, and this can void your warranty, as is always the case. Western Digital 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: was $814.99 now $549.99 at Amazon The Western Digital Elements Desktop drive comes with 20TB of storage, connecting to your PC via USB with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection. It includes a 3.5-inch Western Digital HDD inside. Read more Read less ▼ Western Digital doesn't specify the drive speed, but it's likely a 5,400 RPM drive inside, which is slow enough that the USB 3.0 connection won't hold back your transfer rates. You get a two-year limited warranty, though opening the enclosure to remove the drive will void your warranty. — Stephen Warwick

TP-Link's 8-port 2.5G unmanaged Ethernet switch is a bargain at $60 — upgrade your home network for half price This unmanaged Ethernet switch is a massive upgrade for your home networking, and now a massive 54% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Split your bandwidth across seven different lines, and the switch will take care of routing your internet for you. Supports speeds of up to 2.5-Gigabit, with up to 40 Gbps of switching capacity. Save 54% ($70) TP-Link TL-SG108S-M2: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The TL-SG108S-M2 offers 40 Gbps of switching capacity and supports devices at 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, or 2.5 Gbps speeds. Read more Read less ▼ An 8-port switch for $60 is a standout deal that immediately grabbed my attention. To put it in perspective, I paid $59.97 for a 6-port UGREEN 2.5 GbE switch around this time last year. With a total switching capacity of 40 Gbps, the TL-SG108S-M2 supports 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 2.5 Gbps connections. It easily handles everyday networking tasks—whether you are hooking up a desktop PC, connecting a NAS, setting up a shared workgroup printer, or running an access point to expand wireless coverage. Best of all, it works seamlessly over standard Cat5e wiring. — Brandon Hill

Lowest-ever price on Razer's Huntsman Mini 60% keyboard, 50% off! This nifty and compact Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired keyboard has fallen to a new lowest-ever price of $65.54, exactly have price! Specifically, this is the linear optical switches version in black, although you can also pick up the white version for just $69. Save 50% ($64.45) Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired Optical Linear: was $129.99 now $65.54 at Amazon The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Wired is a mechanical keyboard with Razer's optical linear switches, offering adjustable actuation points and Razer's Snap Tap feature. Read more Read less ▼ With Razer's optical switches, you can use Razer's Snap Tap feature to rapidly swap between two key presses, as well as rebind commands to different actuation points on the key press. The keyboard is primarily constructed out of plastic, though Razer uses an aluminum top frame for a bit of premium flair. — Stephen Warwick

Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer is now $50 cheaper than it was in October Creality's K2 Combo was just $399 in the October sales, and now it has fallen to the even more enticing price of $349, $200 off! With a 260 x 260 x 260mm print area, it's a great small option. Save 36% ($199.01) Creality K2 Combo : was $549 now $349.99 at Creality Store Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints. Read more Read less ▼ As with our K2 printers, such as the K2 Pro Combo we reviewed, you can pair up to four CFS cartridges together for a 16-color printer; though, with the smaller size here, it might be difficult to fit all those colors in. It also features auto print bed leveling, along with print failure detection. — Stephen Warwick

The Logitech MX Master 3S is down to its previous all-time low on Amazon, clocking in at just $72.19 Logitech's legendary MX Master 3S has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $72.19. This productivity Bluetooth mouse is famed as one of the best all-rounders for any task you can think of. It has 8K DPI tracking and will work on any surface. Save 28% ($27.80) Logitech MX Master 3S : was $99.99 now $72.19 at Amazon Matches previous all-time low The Logitech MX Master 3S is a productivity mouse with the Logi Flow feature, allowing you to use it across Windows and macOS seamlessly. Read more Read less ▼ Performance has never been the draw of an MX Master. It's the ergonomics and customizability. The thumb scroll wheel gives you another variable function under your grip, while the thumb rest button gives you additional controls on top of the typical forward/back split. In addition, the mouse supports Logi Flow, allowing you to use it seamlessly across different devices (including macOS and Windows), with clipboard support. The mouse can connect up to three devices, which you can swap between with a button on the bottom. Note if you're using Flow, you don't need to swap with the button manually. — Stephen Warwick

One of the best SSD deals is still going — get a 4TB Gen 4 drive or $0.10 cents per GB Storage prices of old are gone, so SSDs are much more expensive than they used to be. With prices only set to get worse, grabbing an SSD deal while you can is a sensible idea. This Team Group T-Force G50 Evo is one of the best we've seen thus far, at just $0.10 cents per GB, now just $399. Save 18% ($86) Team Group T-Force G50 Evo M.2 2280 4TB PCIe 4.0 x4: was $485.99 now $399.99 at Newegg This T-Force G50 Evo offers sequential read speeds of 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,800 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼ An entry-level drive, this PCIe 4.0 model offers sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,700 MB/s. It also features SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer. While this certainly isn't the fastest drive on the market, it is more than enough for an all-around drive for storing games and files, if not for higher-octane use cases like video editing, or anything else latency-intensive. - Stephen Warwick