34-inch WQHD 180 Hz curved gaming monitor has dropped down to $249 at Amazon

If you've been holding out to upgrade your monitor to a curved display, you should take a closer look at this Amazon offer on the Asus TUF gaming VG34VQL3A monitor. It usually goes for around $369, but right now, it's marked down to just $249. This gaming monitor is big, spanning 34 inches across, and has a curved design. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and backed up with a dense QHD resolution.

We were excited when this monitor launched last year, but its price tag kept it from being a budget option. Today's discount, however, definitely changes the game. That said, you should check out our list of the best gaming monitors to see what else is leading the market and to know what it's up against.

Asus TUF Gaming 34: now $249 at Amazon (was $369)

The Asus TUF gaming VG34VQL3A monitor is a 34-inch curved gaming display. It has a QHD resolution and a VA panel and has several input options, including two DisplayPort and two HDMI ports.

This Asus TUF gaming monitor features a 34-inch VA panel with a curvature of 1500R. Its WQHD resolution is 3440 x 1440 pixels. It's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, which ensures low latency, low framerate compensation support, and other high-quality specs well-suited for gaming.

The Asus TUF gaming VG34VQL3A monitor has a refresh rate of up to 180Hz and a response time of just 1 ms. According to the official specs from Asus, the brightness can reach as high as 400 Nits. There are two DisplayPort and two HDMI ports for video input, along with a USB hub that has three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. It has two integrated 2W speakers, but you've also got a 3.5mm audio jack.

Visit the Asus TUF gaming VG34VQL3A monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.