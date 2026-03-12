This £8.97 TP-Link Ethernet switch is a must-have for 4K streaming and lag-free gaming — compact 5-port unmanaged switch runs silent and unlocks gigabit speeds for less than a tenner

If you're looking to upgrade your wired network, a network switch like this TP-Link Litewave 5-Port LS1005G model is the perfect option. For only £8.97, thanks to Amazon UK's Spring Sale Days event, you're getting a switch that unlocks five extra Ethernet ports for your network, hooking straight up to your existing router. You simply won't find a better way to connect to your network than a wired connection like this, especially if you're looking to max out your bandwidth for streaming or gaming.

This is a gigabit switch, too, so not only are you able to ditch the Wi-Fi lag and interference, you're gaining a rock-solid, dedicated wired connection that won't slow you down. The LS1005G is unmanaged, so you don't have to worry about a complicated setup process, either. Configuration isn't necessary here, and you'll just need to connect an Ethernet cable between your router or modem and your switch's WAN port — the other four ports should work with your other devices immediately.

This TP-Link switch is compact, so you don't need to find a lot of physical space for it. It measures just 7.12 x 8.89 x 2.2 cm (2.8 x 3.5 x 0.9 inches) across, so it should easily fit near your existing router, or in a similarly convenient location around your home or office if you're using it elsewhere. It's fanless and completely silent during use, so it won't disrupt your home theatre or gaming setup, either.

An unmanaged switch like this TP-Link Litewave LS1005G is a good option for someone who wants a plug-and-play solution to expand their network without a difficult setup. The downside is that it won't offer the same level of customization as a (typically much more expensive) managed switch. For most users, however, that's not going to be a problem, and it should allow you to hook up almost any Ethernet-capable device in your home, whether it's a gaming PC, laptop, network-attached storage, games console, TV, IP camera, printer, or even another router or WiFi extender to your existing network.

Thanks to Amazon UK's Spring Sale Days event, you can secure a sale price of only £8.97 for this TP-Link Litewave 5-port LS1005G. That's a great price for an unmanaged router from a well-known brand, but expect to see this switch jump back up in price once the Amazon sale events on March 16th. Spending less than £10 to expand your wired LAN connectivity with gigabit speeds isn't a bad option at all, especially if you want to rid yourself of Wi-Fi dropouts or buffering issues, so be quick if you want it.

