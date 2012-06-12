Blizzard: Authenticator Required for Diablo 3 RMAH

Over the weekend, Blizzard said it updated the Terms of Use for Diablo 3's Real Money Auction House. It now states that players will be required to have a Battle.net Authenticator or Battle.net Mobile Authenticator attached to their Battle.net account to use Battle.net Balance.
"For clarity, this means you’ll need to have an Authenticator to add to your balance via Battle.net Account Management or to send the proceeds of your real-money auction house sales to your Battle.net Balance," the company said in a forum sticky.
The news isn't surprising given recent reports of account hacking. Diablo 3 players have complained of missing gold and virtual items while others have watched the hacking in real-time. Blizzard has warned customers to use a more sophisticated password, to keep it original to Battle.net, and to use one of the two Battle.net authenticators in order to safeguard their account.
Blizzard said for those who previously added Battle.net Balance to their account prior to the change, they will be able to use it to make make eligible purchases on Battle.net and in the auction house without attaching an Authenticator. However, an Authenticator will be required to add to the balance in the future.
"While we understand that this creates an extra step for players during the login process, we believe this added layer of account protection will help foster a safer auction house environment for all of our players," the company said.
Blizzard's Real Money Auction House for Diablo 3 is slated to go live on Tuesday, June 12. It was originally set to launch one week after the game went retail, but was pushed back to May 29. So far the company seems to be on track for the June 12 launch.
huhh? authenticator app for any phone is free, you can also call in for free and get your authentication code over the phone now. even if you do buy the little thumb drive authenticator for $6.50 (which i dont thing anyone buys anymore) its worth for not losing your account or possibly Your REAL hard earned money on the RMAH.
But yes they are gonna make a TON of money from the RMAH probably close to if not more than a small monthly fee.
What may not be the case for most users... But Since they offer Mobile Authenticator for Android and iOS it should be no Problem for anyone to get their hands on one.
Blizzard was asking for more money left and right way before merger with activision.
Not to mention, they're still to autonomous companies.
And I guess the next question is this, since duping was only kept from happening for about 4 weeks, how many of the items on the RMAH will be legitimate?
Could Blizzard have been anymore unprepared for this games launch?