MSI GeForce GTX 780 Lightning Release Date Revealed

MSI has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming flagship GTX 780 Lightning graphics card. While the teaser might not directly refer to the graphics card itself, it is undoubtedly hinting at the GTX 780 Lightning. This can be concluded through at least three hints: the "thunder" reference, the fact that so far there is no GTX 780 Lightning, as well as that when the release date is shown, MSI has highlighted the numbers 7, 8, and 0.

Rumor has it that the card will feature the redundant BIOS, as well as features such as lifts for BIOS limits that protect the card from damage through overvolting or such. This means that the card might actually be overclockable beyond the limits that Nvidia has set. Given that a number of GTX 780s are known to be limited as to how far they can be clocked simply by voltage restrictions, a lift on the voltage limits could provide some very interesting results.

According to the trailer, assuming that our conclusions about it are that it is referring to the GTX 780 Lightning, it will come out August 7, 2013.