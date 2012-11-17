Trending

Windows Phone 8 Huawei Ascend W3 Leaked in Screenshot

By Huawei 

Chinese firm said to be preparing several Windows Phone 8 devices.


The rumored Huawei Ascend W3 has been shown in leaked images, revealing a high-end Windows Phone 8-powered smartphone. Obtained by Chinese site WinP, the photos show a large-screened handset running Microsoft's just-released mobile platform.

According to details shown on the calendar app live tile, the Ascend W3 will feature a 4.5-inch screen, with a measurement of 132 x 67 x 10mm. The camera on the back is said to deliver an 8-megapixel resolution, as well as the ability to record 1080p video.

Several reports have pointed towards a budget based Ascend W1 device, but the Chinese manufacturer has yet to confirm the handset, nor comment on any other Windows Phone 8 devices it has in the pipeline. Speculation has suggested that Huawei is waiting until CES 2013 to announce its Windows Phone 8 devices, which takes place in January.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SchizoFrog 17 November 2012 18:25
    From everything I have seen and heard about Huawei over the last 6 months they seem to basically copy HTC with design and specs. Now before we go off tangent with regards to patents and copyright issues I just want to know if anyone actually knows if their products are actually any good? What is the quality actually like?
    Reply
  • spacey_23 17 November 2012 19:24
    had a ascend 2 android it was a very bad phone i never buy there product again
    Reply
  • Silent Ricochet 17 November 2012 20:07
    SchizoFrogFrom everything I have seen and heard about Huawei over the last 6 months they seem to basically copy HTC with design and specs. Now before we go off tangent with regards to patents and copyright issues I just want to know if anyone actually knows if their products are actually any good? What is the quality actually like?
    I owned an HTC Evo Shift for a while. It was a decent product at best, to be quite honest. The Sliding keyboard was wobbly from the get go, the screen was of decent quality (LCD), the touch screen was a bit finnicky. Then eventually the screen's backlight just decided to stop working about a year into my ownership. Oddly enough, I jumped into a pool with it one night by accident, and it still worked.. I soon after bought a Samsung Galaxy Nexus and never looked back. The quality is leaps and bounds over my HTC. I probably won't buy another HTC product ever again.
    Reply
  • spentshells 17 November 2012 20:37
    SchizoFrogFrom everything I have seen and heard about Huawei over the last 6 months they seem to basically copy HTC with design and specs. Now before we go off tangent with regards to patents and copyright issues I just want to know if anyone actually knows if their products are actually any good? What is the quality actually like?
    They sell LTE network equipment so the phone is bound to be pretty darn stable
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 17 November 2012 21:32
    spentshellsThey sell LTE network equipment so the phone is bound to be pretty darn stable
    I wouldn't count on it. There are companies that are really good at some stuff, but meh at others.

    For example, Intel's GPU department, AMD's CPU department, and Apple's Apple TV.
    Reply
  • bigdog44 17 November 2012 21:59
    Their handsets are decent quality and pretty durable, but I don't trust the company anymore.
    Reply
  • joytech22 18 November 2012 03:50
    SchizoFrogFrom everything I have seen and heard about Huawei over the last 6 months they seem to basically copy HTC with design and specs. Now before we go off tangent with regards to patents and copyright issues I just want to know if anyone actually knows if their products are actually any good? What is the quality actually like?
    They are alright, I've seen a few of them around and held my friends one.
    Built quite well, screen could be better but you get what you pay for (he got a cheapy $200 model)
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 19 November 2012 16:55
    Thanks for the feedback people. I am not sure I would trust them just yet.

    As for HTC, they have had the odd dodgy model but on the whole they are fairly good quality phones although they are still trumped by Samsung and then Nokia. Really thinking of getting either the Lumia 920 or the ATIV...
    Reply