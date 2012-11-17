Windows Phone 8 Huawei Ascend W3 Leaked in Screenshot



The rumored Huawei Ascend W3 has been shown in leaked images, revealing a high-end Windows Phone 8-powered smartphone. Obtained by Chinese site WinP, the photos show a large-screened handset running Microsoft's just-released mobile platform.

According to details shown on the calendar app live tile, the Ascend W3 will feature a 4.5-inch screen, with a measurement of 132 x 67 x 10mm. The camera on the back is said to deliver an 8-megapixel resolution, as well as the ability to record 1080p video.

Several reports have pointed towards a budget based Ascend W1 device, but the Chinese manufacturer has yet to confirm the handset, nor comment on any other Windows Phone 8 devices it has in the pipeline. Speculation has suggested that Huawei is waiting until CES 2013 to announce its Windows Phone 8 devices, which takes place in January.