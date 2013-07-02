Trending

OUYA Launches to Lukewarm Early Reviews

Review scores now pouring in seemingly reflect early impressions made of the OUYA back in April.

Gadgt has accumulated the review scores stemming from the final retail release of the OUYA Android gaming console, and it's not looking pretty... for now, at least.

According to the site, the Kickstarter gadget has received an overall score of 62 out of 100. The number stems from 12 critic and 9 user review scores thus far, showing that the Associated Press is the only critic giving the console a 7.0 out of 10, and that's the highest rating. Keep in mind that some of the reviews mixed into the overall average are based on the pre-launch version, and a few that look inflated on purpose.

"I'd urge all but the most curious to wait and see ... but I'd still suggest everybody keep an interested eye on it. I honestly want it to improve, and grow into an excellent, successful platform. It's just not there right now, and it has some ways to go," states Destructoid who gave it a 6.0.

"This is a key time for OUYA, and if it secures a stronger lineup of games and smooths out some hardware glitches, it may be ready for the mainstream. Right now, it's stuck in limbo as a fun toy for hackers or those who want to explore indie games," says Mashable who also gives it a 6.0 out of 10.

For now, Gdgt has listed Associated Press (7.0), Destructoid (6.0), T3 (6.0), Mashable (6.0), Eurogamer (6.0), Digital Trends (6.0), Android Police (6.0), CBC (6.0), TechHive (5.0) and PC Mag (4.0) as a current overall review score source. Engadget (6.0) and Joystiq (6.0) are in the mix, but really shouldn't count given they were published in April.

On the user side of the reviews, there seems to be only one 9.0 review based on actual hardware. Otherwise, the other five seemingly legit reviewers give it a 7.0 rating and below, reflecting what the critics are showing thus far. On both sides of the fence, both parties seem to dislike the library the most with a 5.4 and 5.3 ranking. The average critic rating also gives graphics a 5.7 and controller(s) a 5.0. Users were a bit more gracious with a 7.1 for both.

Keep in mind these are early scores, and some of us in the press still haven't received their console. Even more, OUYA looks to be selling out across the nation, with many retailers not knowing when additional units will arrive. Meanwhile, Google is keeping a close eye on OUYA's launch and will undoubtedly incorporate the feedback this crowd-funded console will receive from critics and consumers alike for its own upcoming Android console.

That said, the OUYA just recently launched on June 25 to retail outlets, so we'll have to keep an eye on how the overall review score fluctuates over the next several months. Hopefully we'll see better scores over the next few weeks.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • neieus 02 July 2013 10:44
    I feel that this device holds promise but I'm not sure what the general public expected from it. The success for this device will be heavily tied to the mobile gaming market which is filled mostly with pickup and go mini games that really weren't mean for the big screen. It's promising to see that the device has sold well because it shows there's a market for this but then there's the upcoming competition from the Steam Box and a possible Google device. Once you consider the amount of money these juggernauts can throw into their product it might be over for OUYA before it really gets started.
  • Kusham 02 July 2013 11:37
    This thing is here for the long run. It takes time to saturate with developers. The potential is great, the price is right, the competition is slim as of now- no reason things won't pick up
  • Willy McBurgle 02 July 2013 12:13
    angry birds on the big screen........yay...
  • kelemvor33 02 July 2013 13:01
    I think the Ouya looks great for the Emulators and for XBMC. As for regular games, I guess that's the part that remains to be seen. I won't be buying one for the next couple months since there are also competitor products coming out that are very similar.

    I hope the Ouya does well but they got off to a really bad start when their Kickstarter backers don't even have units yet and it's already being sold in retail. Many of the people who are responsible for this project existing are pretty pissed off and have turned into the biggest naysayers around. And it's all Ouya's fault since their communication sucks and they refused to admin anything ws wrong.
  • perpetual98 02 July 2013 13:15
    Taking the legality out of it, this thing would probably be pretty cool if it could emulate most of the games that I had growing up on various systems. Being able to find a ROM for Nintendo (Super Mario Brothers, Testris, Punch Out, etc) and Sega, N64, etc games would make this a no-brainer pickup for me with the additional gravy of XBMC on top.
  • kelemvor33 02 July 2013 13:21
    It can already do that.
    Watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euaQcXnBF60
  • ikaz 02 July 2013 20:15
    Yeah any one who bought this thinkin it could either replace/better than there current console (xbox 360/ps3/wii or wii U) in terms of gaming power are/were fools. Even in game selections and depth ps2/og Xbox/Game cube will always have better games (at least for the nex few years) than the Ouya and probably better graphics over all.


    However assuming this can run Mame (too lazy to check) and other older console games from the 2d and very early 3d days (run it "good") then it make a very cheap emu box/Arcarde box.
  • Johmama 02 July 2013 20:55
    Wait.

    So you're telling me that people didn't like a piece of hardware that runs Android, yet can't install most Android apps, on which they get to sit down on their couch, in their living room, to play mobile games? Games that are running on their phones? Games that are meant to be played in 2-minute intervals, then dropped?

    That's crazy, man.

    Look, in all seriousness, I could have told you that it wouldn't do well. The IDEA is nice, but if you actually look at implementing it, how/when it'll be used, you see the fatal flaws.
  • xelliz 02 July 2013 21:41
    The Ouya is not a "play your phone games on your TV" console. This is not the intent and never was.

  • mman74 03 July 2013 00:37
    @neieus, when you say "The success for this device will be heavily tied to the mobile gaming market...", I don't agree. Because, there lies the rub. This device is not mobile. I can't use it on the train or in the doctor's waiting room. I can't use it in my lunch hour and I can't use it on the potty (not that I would). I have to use it like a console, and as a console I can't understand why I would need one. You see I have Android media boxes connected to my HDTV already. I could play Android games on the TV, but then I look at the PS3 and Xbox 360 next to it, and I think - well why would I?
    I think mobile gaming as a whole can be quite succesful. I just can't see why the Ouya would be.
