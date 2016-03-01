Acer Goes All-Out With Predator XB321HK, A 32-Inch 4K IPS G-Sync Monitor

Over the last few months, Acer has been dripping XB1 Predator series gaming monitors onto the market, but today it is finalizing the roundup with the XB321HK. While the already-released models certainly have their own impressive spec sheets, this latest model tops them all. The XB321HK is a G-Sync enabled 32-inch IPS monitor with a 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Looking at the monitor, you can easily recognize it as an Acer XB1 Predator series unit. It has a mostly black design with red accents and a stand that is similarly styled to the other Predators. And if those elements don’t give it away, the “Predator” lettering on the lower bezel certainly will.

Although IPS monitors have slowly been able to pull off refresh rates above 60 Hz, this particular one doesn’t, and that isn’t because of the panel itself – as a 4K monitor, it already maxes out the bandwidth provided by the single DisplayPort 1.2 connection it uses. This is definitely the lowest refresh rate you’ll see on the spec sheet of a G-Sync enabled monitor, but that shouldn’t worry you. G-Sync is most beneficial when operating at framerates below this refresh rate, so you’ll still get a smoother picture than non G-Sync monitors of 60 Hz, regardless.

Additionally, the monitor has 100 percent sRGB color coverage, a brightness of 350 cd/m ­­ ­­2 and a 4 ms response time, and it can display up to 1.07 billion colors. The stand that the display rests on is capable of 120 mm height adjustment and -5° to 25° tilt. It does not swivel, so you won’t be able to use this monitor to game in portrait mode. Connectivity is handled by DisplayPort and HDMI (although the maximum refresh rate will be a measly 24 Hz), and it has a built-in USB 3.0 hub.

As with any piece of equipment with a lavish spec sheet, Acer’s Predator XB321HK comes with an equally lavish price tag. The MSRP sits at $1,299, and it should be available on shelves any moment now. Remember though, this is the MSRP price tag. Depending on the re- or e-tailer, the shelf price may sit a tad lower than that. Just don't forget about that extra GTX 980 Ti you may want to get, too.

