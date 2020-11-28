Alienware's RTX 3080 and 3070 PCs are on Sale and Shipping

If you're wondering where and how to buy an RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 card, your chances of succeeding in what's left of 2020 seem slim. Most stores are constantly sold out of the GPUs and barring extremely good luck or success from a Raspberry Pi-powered bot, you could be celebrating Valentine's Day without one.

However, if you're willing to buy a prebuilt Alienware Aurora desktop PC, you could be playing Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K with ray-tracing on (see Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements) when the year's most-anticipated game launches in early December. And believe it or not, Dell has the Aurora configurations with RTX 3080 and 3070 on a modest Cyber Monday sale. So, not only are you getting the card, but you're also getting a discount of around $40 off the list price, about two third of the cost of Cyberpunk.

Alienware makes two models of Aurora with the new RTX cards inside. The Aurora R10 uses AMD Ryzen 3000-series processors while the R11 has 10th Gen Intel CPUs. Otherwise, the two are pretty much identical. If you like AMD or don't care either way, the R10 is slightly cheaper.

The prices listed below are starting prices, but all the models are configurable with higher-end processors, more RAM and more storage. When I checked my zip code, the estimated shipping dates ranged from December 9th to December 17th, depending on whether I wanted to pay extra to expedite.

Alienware Aurora R10 with RTX 3070, 3080

Alienware Aurora R10 with RTX 3070: was $2019, now $1979 at Dell

The base configuration comes with an 8-core Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. However, you can pay extra to go up as high as a 3950X CPU, 128GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 with RTX 3080: was $2189, now $2146 at Dell

This Aurora R10 has the same starting specs as the RTX 3070 mode: Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. But if you're going for better performance, we recommend paying a few hundred extra for a faster processor, more RAM and a higher-capacity SSD.View Deal

While the Aurora R10 isn't available with the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs yet, it has a selection of Ryzen 3000 chips available. The base configuration has a Ryzen 7 3700X CPU that has 8 cores and a boost clock of 4.4 GHz.

However, you can configure with a more powerful processor, going all the way up to the Ryzen 9 3950X for an extra $784. We recommend splurging an extra $147 for the Ryzen 7 3800X (8-cores, 4.5 GHz boost) or Ryzen 7 3800XT (8-cores, 4.7 GHZ boost).

We'd also pay $196 extra to move up to 32GB of RAM and $147 to get a 1TB SSD with a 1TB hard drive for data. Or you could just add more storage or RAM on your own after buying.

Alienware Aurora R11 with RTX 3070, 3080

Alienware Aurora R11 w/ RTX 3070: was $2239, now $2195 at Dell

This powerful desktop comes with a Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD in addition to its RTX 3070 card. You can pay extra to configure it with up to a Core i9, 128GB of RAM and as much as 4TB of SSD storage.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 with RTX 3080: was $2439, now $2391 at Dell

In addition to its RTX 3080 card, this config comes standard with a Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We recommend spending at least $250 extra to move up to a a better processor and more storage. View Deal

The base specs of the Alienware Aurora R11 with RTX 3070 and 3080 aren't bad. The Core i7-10700KF can turbo up to 5.1 GHz and it has 8 cores. However, if you're spending more than $2,000 on a computer, you should probably have more than 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

We recommend spending $196 to step up to the Core i9-10900F, $196 to double the RAM and $147 to get a 1TB SSD with a 1TB hard drive as well. Or again, you could upgrade with your own parts after buying and save some money.

