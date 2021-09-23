Trending

Get Over $300 off This Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 3060 Graphics

Huge savings on a great gaming laptop.

Alienware m15 R4
Alienware's best gaming laptops are usually as good as they are expensive, but this discount bucks the trend with some RTX 30-series power to boot.

At Dell, the Alienware m15 R6 with a powerful RTX 3060 GPU is now over $300 off — taking the price down to just $1,179.99!

Alienware m15 R6: was $1,493.98, now $1,179.99 at Dell
This configuration of the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 video memory, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

There’s a lot to love about this powerful portable rig beyond the specs above. There's also a 165Hz FHD display up top with a 3ms response time — ideal for fast FPS action and making a marked difference to the fluidity of Windows.

And all of this is packed into a stylish chassis with a silky smooth finish, advanced thermal engineering thanks to Alienware’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology, tactile keyboard with 1.8mm of travel and all the I/O you need to plug this straight into your home setup. 

If you need a gaming laptop with the power for playing on the go and versatility to enjoy in the comfort of your own gaming chair, this is the one for you.

