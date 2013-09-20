AMD Releases Catalyst 13.9 Drivers

AMD has released version 13.9 of its AMD Catalyst Software Suite. Catalyst 13.9 contains AMD Catalyst Display Driver v 13.152, HydraVision for Windows 8, Southbridge/IXP Driver, and AMD Catalyst Control Center v13.152.

AMD Catalyst 13.9 WHQL is AMD’s first logo-certified driver for Windows 8.1, which is due out later this year. Note that it doesn't include support for Frame Pacing or the latest AMD CrossFire optimizations. There's also OpenGL support for user profiles and Catalyst application profiles, and the Catalyst Control Center will now show which applications are active on the performance GPU and the power saving GPU.

This version fixes the following problems:

Severe flicker in Far Cry 3 game cinematic that may continue into gameplay.

BSOD crash when enabling CrossFire in the AMD Catalyst Control Center after installing a third AMD Radeon HD7790 graphics card.

BSOD crash in Windows 8 when display turns off (idle/sleep mode).

AMD Catalyst Control Center crash after creating an Eyefinity Group.

Disappearing mouse cursor in Windows 8 after completing the AMD Catalyst Driver installation and rebooting the system.

Cyberlink PowerDVD stop working with a pop-up error message during playback of a Blu-Ray movie under Power Saving mode.

When Dual Graphics is disabled within AMD Catalyst Control Center, the secondary display connected may not enable.

Frame drops experienced during playback of interlaced Blu-Ray content when all visual quality settings are enabled in AMD Catalyst Control Center.

Significant game performance slowdowns when moving the mouse cursor in World of Warcraft using DirectX 9 rendering mode.

Anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering settings saved within created AMD Catalyst Control Center application profiles do not apply correctly.

Windows 8 Metro applications experience very low FPS when Dual Graphics is enabled in the AMD Catalyst Control Center.

You can download AMD Catalyst 13.9 here.

