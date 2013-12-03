Trending

Android Has 1,400 Words It Doesn't Want You to Type

By Android 

No swearing or talking about geeks!

Auto-correct, auto-complete and other predictive text technologies go a long way towards ensuring we can text as quickly and easily as possible. Particularly now that most people are using touchscreen smartphones. Unfortunately, not all predictive text systems use the same dictionary we do and we often find ourselves having to add words that haven't been included, especially when it comes to blue language. But wouldn't it be nice to know which words aren't included?

According to Wired, Google has a list of banned terms that won't autocomplete or swipe when typed on an Android phone. Discovered in the Android KitKat source code, the list contains 1,400 words that Android won't recognize. Of course, you can't swear (ducks all around), but that's nothing unusual. What is unusual is that the list also includes words like 'genitalia,' 'geek,' 'sex,' 'coitus,' 'lovemaking,' 'butt,' 'preggers,' 'panty,' 'morphine,' 'demerol,'  'AMD,' 'Garmin,' and many more.

Google hasn't commented on the list of banned words, and Wired reports that this filter is easily disabled (via your Google Keyboard settings) so it's easily fixed. Still, we'd love to know the reasoning or criteria behind this banned list of words.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • iceclock 03 December 2013 15:58
    interesting

    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 03 December 2013 16:04
    It should be disabled by default and part of parental controls only.

    As well, AMD is banned along side sex. That's a new one.
    Reply
  • rolli59 03 December 2013 16:05
    Auto-correct, auto-complete and other predictive text technologies go a long way towards making your life annoying when you speak three languages and need to be at moments notice able to text in all three!
    Reply
  • west7 03 December 2013 16:15
    AMD is forbidden word good to know wtf!!
    Reply
  • derekullo 03 December 2013 16:23
    I tried to boot Android on my Athlon XP 2200+ and all the computer did was laugh at me ...
    Reply
  • Laser_Skeletor 03 December 2013 16:35
    AMD is probably banned so that the word 'and' is not misspelled all the time.
    Reply
  • kawininjazx 03 December 2013 16:35
    I don't blame them for banning AMD from their vocabulary, it's a good choice.
    Reply
  • ohim 03 December 2013 16:42
    12089395 said:
    AMD is probably banned so that the word 'and' is not misspelled all the time.

    That would be logical but highly unlikely since they banned Garmin also.
    Reply
  • LaughALot 03 December 2013 16:49
    Well, now I know why no one has ever text'ed me of a panty raid.
    Reply
  • unksol 03 December 2013 16:51
    It's common sense that these would be blocked. The kitkat keyboard supports swiping. Take "AMD" for example. The vast majority of the population will never, ever use "AMD". They will constantly use "and". Imagine how annoying it would be if while swiping it regularly came up with AMD instead. or if you ended up calling someone a geek instead of Greek.

    This is likely just a list of words that are rarely used by normal people and would be awkward/annoying if they accidentally popped up. I'm sure the more benign ones were an issue for testers. They are clearly blocked to improve usability of the keyboard/swiping.
    Reply