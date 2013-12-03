Android Has 1,400 Words It Doesn't Want You to Type

Auto-correct, auto-complete and other predictive text technologies go a long way towards ensuring we can text as quickly and easily as possible. Particularly now that most people are using touchscreen smartphones. Unfortunately, not all predictive text systems use the same dictionary we do and we often find ourselves having to add words that haven't been included, especially when it comes to blue language. But wouldn't it be nice to know which words aren't included?

According to Wired, Google has a list of banned terms that won't autocomplete or swipe when typed on an Android phone. Discovered in the Android KitKat source code, the list contains 1,400 words that Android won't recognize. Of course, you can't swear (ducks all around), but that's nothing unusual. What is unusual is that the list also includes words like 'genitalia,' 'geek,' 'sex,' 'coitus,' 'lovemaking,' 'butt,' 'preggers,' 'panty,' 'morphine,' 'demerol,' 'AMD,' 'Garmin,' and many more.

Google hasn't commented on the list of banned words, and Wired reports that this filter is easily disabled (via your Google Keyboard settings) so it's easily fixed. Still, we'd love to know the reasoning or criteria behind this banned list of words.

