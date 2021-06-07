Get $60 off This Asus TUF QHD Gaming Monitor

1440p gaming monitors are quickly becoming the new go-to option for enthusiasts searching for a crisp picture with a high refresh rate. Asus achieves this with its impressive TUF Gaming VG27AQ1A — made even better by this huge price cut.

Right now at Newegg, use the code 93XRD97 to get $60 off and pick one up for just $369.

Of course, the picture quality and refresh rate are the two biggest reasons for any gaming monitor purchase decision, but there’s a lot to love about this screen.

The benefits of this display range from the 1ms response rate, Asus’ patented Extreme Low Motion Blur technology and shadow boost for brightening up darker areas, to the ergonomic stand, stylish design and robust connectivity (2x HDMI 2.0 and 1x DisplayPort 2.1). It’s all here, and makes for a great display with even better value for money.