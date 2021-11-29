Best Cyber Monday Power Supply Deals: Starting at Just $25

With Cyber Monday upon us, there are plenty of deals on high-profile components and peripherals like CPUs and monitors. In all that excitement, things like PC power supply deals are easy to overlook. But if you’re in the market for a new PSU, now is a great time to buy one.

Whether you’re after a tiny SFX PSU to power your compact gaming rig or a 1000W-plus monster to keep your mining rig happy, we’re keeping an eye all the power supply deals we find, and we're listing the best below. If you’re building a new Alder Lake or Ryzen system, or just replacing a PSU that’s failing, picking up a PC juice box now should save you some cash that you can spend on games or other components.

Best ATX Power Supply Deals

EVGA 500 GD: was $79, now $25 at Newegg EVGA 500 GD: was $79, now $25 at Newegg

After a $10 rebate and a $5 discount (code EVGATKNG888), this 500-watt power box drops below $25. For that price, you don't get modular cables, but the EVGA 500 GD is at least 80-Plus Gold rated for efficiency. Just make sure your case has room for the cables you don't use.

Seasonic FOCUS PX-850: was $174, now $109 at Newegg Seasonic FOCUS PX-850: was $174, now $109 at Newegg

After a $25 rebate and $35 promo code discount (BCMAY22228), this 850W premium PSU from Seasonic lands under $110. For that, you get a Platinum efficiency rating, fully modular cables, a fanless mode, and a long 10-year warranty.

Corsair RM850x: was $144, now $109 at Amazon Corsair RM850x: was $144, now $109 at Amazon

This 850W PSU from Corsair's RMX Series is fully modular, 80+ Gold Certified, has a zero-RPM silent mode and a long 10-year warranty.

Best SFX Power Supply Deals

EVGA SuperNova 5500 GM: was $99, now $64 at Newegg EVGA SuperNova 5500 GM: was $99, now $64 at Newegg

After a $10 rebate and a $5 discount (code EVGAGTP83), this compact but capable SFX PSU from EVGA dips below $65. For that price, you get 80+ Gold-rated efficiency, fully modular cables and a five-year warranty.

Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Gold): was $124, now $84 at Newegg after rebate Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Gold): was $124, now $84 at Newegg after rebate

The SF600 is a SFX power supply with a 600W capacity and 80 PLUS Gold certification. Its compact and modular design facilitates the building process and cable management.

Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Platinum): was $144, now $109 at Newegg after rebate Corsair SF600 (80 PLUS Platinum): was $144, now $109 at Newegg after rebate

This version of the SF600 features a 80 PLUS Platinum certification. Its compact case and modular cables make building a compact, clean system easier.

