AMD Unveils Threadripper Retail Packaging

The enthusiast world eagerly awaits the debut of AMD's Threadripper processors. They'll be Intel's first real high-end desktop challenger in ages and could upset the pricing status quo. In the interim, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su took to Twitter to unveil the processors' retail packaging.

AMD chose a massive retail box for the processors. The box seems to have an Eye of Sauron motif with the Threadripper processor peeking out behind the plastic window. One of the latest popular rumors is that AMD is going to bundle an AIO cooler with the processor, but even though the retail packaging is rather large, it doesn't appear to have enough room for an AIO cooler.

The 1950X weighs in with 16 cores and 32 threads for $999, and the Threadripper 1920X brings 12 cores and 24 threads for $799. We already know the CPU is massive -- it snaps into the 4,096-pin TR4 socket paired with the X399 chipset. All Threadripper models will also come with 64 PCIe lanes, which stands in contrast to Intel's strategy of disabling PCIe lanes on lower-end models.

The Threadripper 1950X has a base 3.4GHz frequency that boosts to 4.0GHz under load, while the 1920X features a 3.5GHz base and 4.0GHz boost. Those processors will do battle with Intel's recently unveiled X-Series lineup. Intel clearly rushed the Skylake-X launch, but it still doesn't have all of the new models on the market. For now, Intel's Core i9-7900X serves as the company's flagship with ten cores and 20 threads. That opens a window of opportunity for AMD as it ships its 12- and 16-core models.

AMD has the Threadripper models coming to market in early August. The company indicates that it will release more information on the Threadripper and Vega products at SIGGRAPH next week, and you can bet that we'll be there to grab all the latest news.