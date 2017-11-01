Three Historical 'Total War' Games In The Works

After the recent release of Total War: Warhammer II, Creative Assembly is already hard at work on the next installments in the franchise. Unlike the past two titles, the studio is returning to the real world for inspiration for its next three games, and it revealed more on each project in an interview published on the Total War blog.

Each of the upcoming “history projects” has a director. Maya Georgieva is currently in charge of a team that will add a new campaign expansion to one of the existing historical titles in the franchise. She said that her team worked on it for about a year, and it’s currently in the testing stage, with a majority of the content already included in the latest build.

Georgieva didn’t specify which Total War game will the expansion treatment, but she did say that “There’s a lot of people still playing this particular game.” It also seems that in addition to the new campaign, which is paid content, the base game will get a free update. Georgieva said that the expansion is the next major announcement from Creative Assembly, so more details are coming in the near future.

In July, the studio unveiled a new project called Total War Saga with Jack Lusted as its director. Unlike other entries in the series, Total War Saga focuses on specific points in history rather than providing gameplay throughout an entire era. Lusted said that it will launch sometime after Georgieva’s team releases its content, and it features a campaign map similar in scale to the one used in Total War: Shogun 2. He further hinted at the game’s setting with the phrase “beware the crow.”

Those who want another major Total War historical game will have to wait a bit longer. Janos Gaspar’s team is working on a game that takes place in a new era previously unexplored in the series. According to Gaspar, this new era allows the developers to create new concepts, visuals, and experiences while still maintaining the essence of a Total War game.

Gaspar said that the number of people working on the project grew in the past few months. As a result, he said that “things are moving steadily with daily visible progress.” One example he gave was that historical city layouts are finally implemented in the latest build. In addition, the team is working on motion capture scenes in a nearby studio, which should add more realism to unit movements.

The fact that Creative Assembly is working on three different historical titles should make fans excited for the future. Total War: Attila, the last real-world-based entry in the series, came out in 2015. Since then, the studio has released two titles based in the Warhammer universe. We’ll see continued updates for Total War: Warhammer II in the coming months, but these upcoming projects show that the studio hasn’t forgotten its historical roots.