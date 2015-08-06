Gigabyte Announces 100-Series Motherboards Lineup For Skylake, Options For Every Budget

Gigabyte announced a series of 100 series motherboards to go along with Intel's 6th generation Core (Skylake) processors launched this week. The company has 10 boards available now, with more on the way.

The company has released boards in two of its three different segments. Gigabyte said the Ultra Durable line of boards are built with long-lasting, high-quality components. G1 Gaming boards are catered towards those who prioritize graphics and audio above all. Gigabytes SOC Force lineup is meant for serious overclockers.

Ultra Durable

There are six different options to choose from in the Ultra Durable series. The features in the UD boards range from the most basic board, the GA-Z170-HD3, which offers little in the way of features, to the GA-Z170-UD5, which features metal reinforced PCIe slots and dual M.2 drive support, as well as dual Intel Gigabit LAN adapters.

Some of the boards support SLI, but all of them support Crossfire. Each board in the UD series supports up to 64 GB of DDR4 running at speeds as high as DDR4-3200 MHz. Gigabyte has also built one mATX board with the Z170 chipset (the GA-Z170M-D3H) which fits in this series.

GA- Z170- HD3 (rev. 1.0) GA- Z170- HD3P (rev. 1.0) GA- Z170M- D3H (rev. 1.0) GA- Z170XP- SLI (rev. 1.0) GA- Z170X- UD3 (rev. 1.0) GA- Z170X- UD5 (rev. 1.0) Chipset Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express CPU Support 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron Socket Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Memory Support Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Audio Realtek ALC887 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1 Realtek ALC887 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1 Realtek ALC892 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1 Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1 Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1 Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1 LAN Realtek GbE LAN Chip Realtek GbE LAN Chip Realtek GbE LAN Chip Intel GbE LAN Chip Intel GbE LAN Chip Intel GbE LAN Chip Expansion Slots 1x PCI Express x16 1x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI Express x12x PCI slots 1x PCI Express x16 1x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI Express x12x PCI slots 1x PCI Express x16 1x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI slots 1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI Express x12x PCI Slots 1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x43x PCI Express x1 1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x44x PCI Express x1 Multi GPU Support 2-Way CrossFire 2-Way CrossFire 2-Way CrossFire 3-Way CrossFire/ 2-way SLI 3-Way CrossFire/ 2-way SLI 3-Way CrossFire/ 2-way SLI Storage 1x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 1x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 1x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 1x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x SATA 6Gb/s on ASMedia ASM1061 chip USB 8x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable Asmedia ASM1142 chip - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1xUSB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable 8x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable Asmedia ASM1142 chip - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable Intel USB 3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable Intel USB 3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable Rear Panel Connections 1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI4x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 456x Audio Jacks 2x USB 2.0/1.11x PS/21x D-Sub1x HDMI3x USB 3.0/2.01x USB 3.11x USB 3.1 Type-C1x RJ 456x Audio jacks 1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI4x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 456x Audio Jacks 1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.13x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 456x Audio Jacks 1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.13x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks 2x USB 2.0/1.11x PS/2 1x DVI-D1x Display Port1x HDMI3x USB 3.0/2.01x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.12x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x audio jacks Form Factor ATX ATX Micro ATX ATX ATX ATX

G1 Gaming

Gigabyte has also launched four new boards in the G1 Gaming series. Each of the G1 Gaming boards come equipped with metal reinforced PCIe slots. Gigabyte said the reinforcements offer significantly more strength and are better suited to handle the heaviest graphics cards around. In durability tests, the company found the shearing resistance (picture the slot cracking and folding open like a book) to be as much as 1.7x stronger, and retention force was measured to be as much as 3.2 times stronger than traditional plastic slots.

The entry-level G1 Gaming 100 series board is the GA-Z170X-Gaming 3, which includes a bevy of features including SATA Express, two M.2 slots, two USB 3.1 ports (one has a Type-C connector), and a Killer E2201 Gigabit LAN connection. The top of the line GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 features a number of extras, including dual E2400 LAN adapters, along with a Killer 1535 Wi-Fi card with support for 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1. It even has built-in water cooling components.

GA-Z170X-Gaming 3 (rev. 1.0) GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 (rev. 1.0) GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 (rev. 1.0) GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 (rev. 1.0) Chipset Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express Intel Z170 Express CPU Support 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron 6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron Socket Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Socket LGA 1151 Memory Support Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles Audio Realtek ALC1150 codecTI Burr Brown OPA2134 operational amplifierHD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Supports S/PDIF Out Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Supports S/PDIF Out Creative Sound Core 3D ChipSupport for Sound Blaster Recon3DiTI Burr Brown OPA2134 operational amplifierHD Audio 2/5.1Supports S/PDIF Out Creative Sound Core 3D Chip2x JRC NJM2114 and 1x TI Burr Brown OPA2134 operational amplifiersHD Audio 2/5.1Supports S/PDIF Out LAN 1x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2201 LAN Chip 1x Intel GbE LAN chip1x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2201 LAN Chip 1x Intel GbE LAN chip1x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2400 LAN Chip 2x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2400 LAN Chip Expansion Slots 1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x43x PCI Express x1 1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x44x PCI Express x1 1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x43x PCI Express x1 2x PCI Express x162x PCI Express x16 running at x84x PCI Express x1 Multi GPU Support 3-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI 3-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI 3-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI 4-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI Storage 2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/10 2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x SATA 6 Gb/s on ASMedia ASM1061 chip 2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x SATA 6 Gb/s on ASMedia ASM1061 chip USB Intel USB3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0/2.0 (4 on back, 4 expandable)6x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable) 7x USB 3.0/2.0 (4 on back, 4 expandable)6x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)2x USB 2.0/1.1 Genesys Logic internal headerIntel USB 3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A 5x USB 3.0/2.06x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)4x USB 3.0/2.0 Renesas Hub (expandable)1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A 4x USB 3.0/2.06x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)7x USB 3.0/2.0 Renesas Hub (3 ports on back, 4 expandable)1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A Rear Panel Connection 1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A3x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks 1x PS/21x Display Port1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A3x USB 3.0/2.04x USB 2.0/1.12x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks 1x PS/21x Display port1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A5x USB 3.0/2.02x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks 1x PS/21x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.12x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks2x MMCX Antenna connectors Form Factor ATX ATX ATX E-ATX

Gigabyte included software with the G1 board called Killer DoubleShot-X3 Pro that can use all three connections together. The software can route packets from different sources to specific ports. One NIC could be dedicated to gaming, and another to streaming video, for example.

The GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 comes equipped with discrete add-in card level audio processing hardware. It features a quad-core Creative Sound Core3D audio processor paired with a Burr-Brown 127 dB DAC. Gigabyte said the onboard audio has been certified to deliver 120+ dB SNR signal through the headphone jack. The company used WIMA and Nichicon audio grade Fine Gold capacitors normally found in premium-grade audio home audio systems.

The lineup of 10 boards Gigabyte announced does not include a single entry from the SOC Force lineup. Gigabyte did not make clear when these models will be available, but it announced the series, so expect to see more soon. The first bunch are available now from various retailers.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.