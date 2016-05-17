G.Skill's Trident Z DDR4 RAM Kits Push CAS Latency Below Competition

G.Skill announced new Trident Z-branded DDR4 RAM kits coming in June that push the boundaries of DDR4 one step further with lower latency and higher capacities. The new RAM kits will operate at 3200 MHz, 3466 MHz or 4266 MHz.

As clock speed is usually what people tend to focus on, naturally the 4266 MHz RAM kit will get the most attention, but it is actually the least impressive kit of the trio. There are already higher-performance DDR4 RAM kits available on the market. Several companies, including G.Skill, already produce RAM kits clocked at 4266 MHz, but they have CAS 15 timings instead of this new kit’s 19-23-32-42 (1.35 V), which means the other options on the market will be considerably faster.

However, those faster kits have smaller capacities, at just 2 x 4 GB, and it should be noted that upon its release, the Trident Z 4266 MHz will be the fastest 2 x 8 GB DDR4 RAM kit on the market, but many enthusiasts that want the most performance will opt for the 2 x 4 GB kits instead.

G.Skill announced several kits clocked at 3200 MHz and 3466 MHz, and these kits currently have a slight advantage against other DDR4 memory currently on the market. The 3466 MHz kits have timings of 14-14-14-34 and use 1.35 V, but there aren’t any DDR4 kits clocked at 3300 MHz or above that feature CAS 14. The 3200 MHz RAM kits are similar, but with timings of 13-13-13-33, and these are the only 3200 MHz RAM kits with CAS 13.

Thanks to their lower timings, the 3200 MHz and 3466 MHz RAM kits will have a slight performance advantage against the competition when they are released (as the market stands now). The Trident Z 4266 MHz kit won’t offer the same performance as other 4266 MHz offerings on the market, but it will attract users that want 16 GB of RAM and don’t want to use either lower-end RAM or two 2 x 4 GB kits.

There is currently no word on pricing.

