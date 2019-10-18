G.Skill’s Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 Dips to CAS 15 on AMD, Intel

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Everything that’s old is new again as G.Skill exploits its inventory of Samsung’s discontinued B-Die with an upcoming DDR4-4000 kit. Compatible with both 9th Generation Intel Core unlocked processors and third-gen AMD Ryzen CPUs, the new model shaves two cycles of latency off the firm’s previous best-rated DDR4-4000 kit.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Part number F4-4000C15Q-32GTRG will be approved for specific motherboards that have been verified compatible with its settings, but the list should be lengthy since so many boards now support DDR4-4000.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill isn’t the only firm leveraging old inventory to produce new performance highs, as one of its competitors is now using outdated 4Gb ICs to bring dual-rank performance to 8GB DIMMs for the value side of the enthusiast market (review coming soon). G.Skill goes a bit further, using the old DDR3-level 1.50V to get its new XMP / old IC modules to support ultra-tight 15-16-16-36 CL timings in a 4x 8GB kit. And no value-oriented kit will touch the ~60 GBps G.Skill has discovered across a mere two channels, so we expect you'll be asked to pay a premium when this kit launches later this quarter.