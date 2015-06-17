Roundup: All The GTX 980 Ti Cards Currently Available

The GTX 980 Ti launched almost two weeks ago (check out our full review here), but vendors have been taking their time to release their lineups. To date they aren't complete, but a handful of cards have been made available. Today, we bring you a list of all the cards that should be currently available, or available soon in the U.S. from Nvidia's authorized board partners.

The reference GTX 980 Ti carries a GPU with 2816 CUDA cores, which runs at 1000 MHz base out of the factory, and will generally boost at around 1076 MHz. The board has 6 GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs over a 384-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 7010 MHz.

So, without further ado, let's get into the details.

EVGA

Typically with a new GPU release, EVGA will announce a half dozen or so variants of whichever card is launching. You'll see cards with reference coolers, custom coolers, overclocked variants of each, and generally some form of water cooling-ready card will also be made available.

With the 980 Ti, the company stuck to that pattern and announced eight variants. Four models come equipped with EVGA's custom ACX 2.0+ cooling systems, and another two have Nvidia's reference cooler installed.

At the top of the pack are a pair of water-cooled cards. The GTX 980 Ti HYBRID uses a closed loop water cooler with a 120 mm radiator and retains the cooling fan to keep the rest of the card cool, similar to the solution used for AMD's R9 295x2. EVGA claimed the hybrid cooler significantly lowers GPU temperatures.

Also announced is a Hydro Copper edition with dedicated water block that includes G1/4 threads for use with standard water cooling fittings.

Model Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Speed Cooler Price (USD) GTX 980 Ti Hydro Copper 1140 MHz 1228 MHz 7010 MHz Hydro Copper $799.99 GTX 980 Ti HYBRID 1140 MHz 1228 MHz 7010 MHz Closed Loop $749.99 GTX 980 Ti Classified ACX 2.0+ 1152 MHz 1241 MHz 7010 MHz ACX 2.0+ TBA GTX 980 Ti SC+ ACX 2.0+ 1102 MHz 1190 MHz 7010 MHz ACX 2.0+ $679.99 GTX 980 Ti SC 1102 MHz 1190 MHz 7010 MHz Reference $669.99 GTX 980 Ti SC ACX 2.0+ 1102 MHz 1190 MHz 7010 MHz ACX 2.0+ $669.99 GTX 980 Ti 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz Reference $649.99 GTX 980 Ti ACX 2.0+ 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz ACX 2.0+ $649.99

MSI

MSI announced three different GTX 980 Ti variants. A reference version with Nvidia's specifications and cooler is available now, and MSI said another card with a reference PCB will be built with military class components and a silver shroud.

The GTX 980 Ti GAMING 6G is MSI's current top tier 980 Ti. It features the company's Twin Frozr V cooling solution used to cool down the overclocked memory and GPU.

Model Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Speed Cooler Price (USD) GTX 980 Ti GAMING 6G 1178 MHz 1279 MHz 7100 MHz Twin Frozer V ? GTX 980 Ti 6GD5 V1 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz Exhaust Fan ? GTX 980 Ti 6GD5 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz Reference ?

Zotac

Zotac has launched four different 980 Ti cards, as well, one a reference design and three custom variations.

The GTX 980 Ti AMP! features a lightly overclocked GPU and Zotac's IceStorm tri-fan cooling system. The AMP! EXTREME edition has a much higher GPU overclock, and has faster clocked memory. The cooler for this card is also an IceStorm tri-fan setup, but this one has a much larger heat sink, making it into a three slot solution.

Zotac has also introduced a hybrid solution. The GTX 980 Ti ArcticStorm features a similar shroud as the IceStorm cooler, with one prominent difference: This card has a water block integrated into the heat sink, ready to be attached to a full loop system. A pair of barb fittings come pre-installed, though they make use of standard G3/8 threading, so you have the freedom to use anything, really.

Model Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Speed Cooler Price (USD) GTX 980 Ti 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz Reference $649.99 GTX 980 Ti AMP! 1051 MHz 1140 MHz 7010 MHz IceStorm $659.99 GTX 980 Ti AMP! EXTREME 1253 MHz 1355 MHz 7220 MHz IceStorm 3- slot solution $769.99 GTX 980 Ti ArcticStorm 1025 MHz 1114 MHz 7010 MHz ArcticStorm Hybrid $699.99

Asus

For the 980 Ti, Asus only has a reference card available at launch. Of course, more variants will come later, which should include variants with DirectCU coolers, including the new triple-fan cooler on the Strix version of the card that we saw at Computex. Unfortunately, Asus decided to keep all the details for those cards behind curtains for now, so we'll have to make do with just the reference card.

Model Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Speed Cooler Price (USD) GTX 980 Ti 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz Reference $669.99

Gigabyte

Gigabyte is taking a page out of Asus' book, releasing only a single card at launch, although it does a wee bit better job. Instead of a reference card, Gigabyte's card is the G1 Gaming edition, which comes with a handful of additional features to make it stand out in the market, including a new unique fan design for its WindForce 3X cooler.

The card comes with two standard clock speed modes -- an OC mode and a Gaming mode. In Gaming mode, the GPU is clocked at 1152 MHz with a boost clock of 1241 MHz, while in OC mode the GPU has the clocks listed below.

Model Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Speed Cooler Price (USD) GTX 980 Ti 1190 MHz 1291 MHz 7010 MHz WindForce 3X ?

PNY

Like Asus, PNY is only launching a reference card at launch. Unlike competing vendors, though, we don't expect PNY to reveal any more cards, as the company typically only sells reference solutions.

Model Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Speed Cooler Price (GBP) GTX 980 Ti 1000 MHz 1076 MHz 7010 MHz Reference £549

Conclusion

So, there you have it: all of the authorized board partner's cards that are currently available. Do note that these are only from Nvidia's authorized board partners. There are other vendors building GTX 980 Ti cards, but we've opted to only cover the major players.

For more details on the GTX 980 Ti in general, read our review here.

Update, 7/28/2015, 1:21pm PT: Corrected the article to state that the Zotac ArcticStorm card has G3/8 threading, rather than G1/4.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.