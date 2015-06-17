Trending

Roundup: All The GTX 980 Ti Cards Currently Available

Now that Computex has passed, and the vendors had some time to release their GeForce GTX 980 Ti cards, we're doing a brief roundup of all their cards and specs.

The GTX 980 Ti launched almost two weeks ago (check out our full review here), but vendors have been taking their time to release their lineups. To date they aren't complete, but a handful of cards have been made available. Today, we bring you a list of all the cards that should be currently available, or available soon in the U.S. from Nvidia's authorized board partners.

The reference GTX 980 Ti carries a GPU with 2816 CUDA cores, which runs at 1000 MHz base out of the factory, and will generally boost at around 1076 MHz. The board has 6 GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs over a 384-bit memory interface at an effective speed of 7010 MHz.

So, without further ado, let's get into the details.

EVGA

Typically with a new GPU release, EVGA will announce a half dozen or so variants of whichever card is launching. You'll see cards with reference coolers, custom coolers, overclocked variants of each, and generally some form of water cooling-ready card will also be made available.

With the 980 Ti, the company stuck to that pattern and announced eight variants. Four models come equipped with EVGA's custom ACX 2.0+ cooling systems, and another two have Nvidia's reference cooler installed.

At the top of the pack are a pair of water-cooled cards. The GTX 980 Ti HYBRID uses a closed loop water cooler with a 120 mm radiator and retains the cooling fan to keep the rest of the card cool, similar to the solution used for AMD's R9 295x2. EVGA claimed the hybrid cooler significantly lowers GPU temperatures.

Also announced is a Hydro Copper edition with dedicated water block that includes G1/4 threads for use with standard water cooling fittings.

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockMemory SpeedCoolerPrice (USD)
GTX 980 Ti Hydro Copper1140 MHz1228 MHz7010 MHzHydro Copper$799.99
GTX 980 Ti HYBRID1140 MHz1228 MHz7010 MHzClosed Loop$749.99
GTX 980 Ti Classified ACX 2.0+1152 MHz1241 MHz7010 MHzACX 2.0+TBA
GTX 980 Ti SC+ ACX 2.0+1102 MHz1190 MHz7010 MHzACX 2.0+$679.99
GTX 980 Ti SC1102 MHz1190 MHz7010 MHzReference$669.99
GTX 980 Ti SC ACX 2.0+1102 MHz1190 MHz7010 MHzACX 2.0+$669.99
GTX 980 Ti1000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzReference$649.99
GTX 980 Ti ACX 2.0+1000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzACX 2.0+$649.99

MSI

MSI announced three different GTX 980 Ti variants. A reference version with Nvidia's specifications and cooler is available now, and MSI said another card with a reference PCB will be built with military class components and a silver shroud.

The GTX 980 Ti GAMING 6G is MSI's current top tier 980 Ti. It features the company's Twin Frozr V cooling solution used to cool down the overclocked memory and GPU. 

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockMemory SpeedCoolerPrice (USD)
GTX 980 Ti GAMING 6G1178 MHz1279 MHz7100 MHzTwin Frozer V?
GTX 980 Ti 6GD5 V11000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzExhaust Fan?
GTX 980 Ti 6GD51000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzReference?

Zotac

Zotac has launched four different 980 Ti cards, as well, one a reference design and three custom variations.

The GTX 980 Ti AMP! features a lightly overclocked GPU and Zotac's IceStorm tri-fan cooling system. The AMP! EXTREME edition has a much higher GPU overclock, and has faster clocked memory. The cooler for this card is also an IceStorm tri-fan setup, but this one has a much larger heat sink, making it into a three slot solution.

Zotac has also introduced a hybrid solution. The GTX 980 Ti ArcticStorm features a similar shroud as the IceStorm cooler, with one prominent difference: This card has a water block integrated into the heat sink, ready to be attached to a full loop system. A pair of barb fittings come pre-installed, though they make use of standard G3/8 threading, so you have the freedom to use anything, really.

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockMemory SpeedCoolerPrice (USD)
GTX 980  Ti1000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzReference$649.99
GTX 980 Ti AMP!1051 MHz1140 MHz7010 MHzIceStorm$659.99
GTX 980 Ti AMP! EXTREME1253 MHz1355 MHz7220 MHzIceStorm 3- slot solution$769.99
GTX 980 Ti ArcticStorm1025 MHz1114 MHz7010 MHzArcticStorm Hybrid$699.99

Asus

For the 980 Ti, Asus only has a reference card available at launch. Of course, more variants will come later, which should include variants with DirectCU coolers, including the new triple-fan cooler on the Strix version of the card that we saw at Computex. Unfortunately, Asus decided to keep all the details for those cards behind curtains for now, so we'll have to make do with just the reference card.

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockMemory SpeedCoolerPrice (USD)
GTX 980  Ti1000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzReference$669.99

Gigabyte

Gigabyte is taking a page out of Asus' book, releasing only a single card at launch, although it does a wee bit better job. Instead of a reference card, Gigabyte's card is the G1 Gaming edition, which comes with a handful of additional features to make it stand out in the market, including a new unique fan design for its WindForce 3X cooler.

The card comes with two standard clock speed modes -- an OC mode and a Gaming mode. In Gaming mode, the GPU is clocked at 1152 MHz with a boost clock of 1241 MHz, while in OC mode the GPU has the clocks listed below.

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockMemory SpeedCoolerPrice (USD)
GTX 980  Ti1190 MHz1291 MHz7010 MHzWindForce 3X?

PNY

Like Asus, PNY is only launching a reference card at launch. Unlike competing vendors, though, we don't expect PNY to reveal any more cards, as the company typically only sells reference solutions.

ModelBase ClockBoost ClockMemory SpeedCoolerPrice (GBP)
GTX 980  Ti1000 MHz1076 MHz7010 MHzReference£549

Conclusion

So, there you have it: all of the authorized board partner's cards that are currently available. Do note that these are only from Nvidia's authorized board partners. There are other vendors building GTX 980 Ti cards, but we've opted to only cover the major players.

For more details on the GTX 980 Ti in general, read our review here.

Update, 7/28/2015, 1:21pm PT: Corrected the article to state that the Zotac ArcticStorm card has G3/8 threading, rather than G1/4.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PaulBags 17 June 2015 21:18
    I thought this said avalibe, so much is just announcements.
    Reply
  • skit75 17 June 2015 21:42
    I am giving Zotac serious thought in my next GPU purchase. Can't wait to see benchmarks in a non-reference bro-off!
    Reply
  • soldier44 17 June 2015 21:44
    Waiting on the Classified version.
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 17 June 2015 22:03
    funny how evga cards clock for price point is low... most times they offer the best clocks for a lower price point


    the giga card is priced at 689$ if its the same one if you need to know from above

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814125787


    out side of all that looks good to me so far
    Reply
  • BIGPWR 17 June 2015 22:09
    The 980 TI is definitely one sweet card but so expensive. My 2 R9-290's will run circles around one of these and I got them both for 500$. Nvidia's just two pricey but they are nice.
    Reply
  • junkeymonkey 17 June 2015 22:17
    thing is the NVidia card supports more os's and hardware out of the box then the 290's does .. the new amd cards seem right now only supports 7 and 8.1 64bit according to amd's driver footnotes ..

    so do I want a card that limits me or one that still supports me and all I got running ??? i'll take the latter
    Reply
  • dstarr3 17 June 2015 22:21
    EVGA 980Ti SC+. Can't wait for Black Friday sales!
    Reply
  • MASOUTH 17 June 2015 22:28
    Is there a typo with the specs provided for the eVGA GTX 980 Ti SC ACX 2.0+ or the eVGA GTX 980 Ti SC+ ACX 2.0+ ?

    Both are listed with the exact same specs but there is a $10 price premium. If not a typo, does anyone have any other info on a difference between them such as power or whatnot?
    Reply
  • skit75 17 June 2015 22:28
    16073831 said:
    thing is the NVidia card supports more os's and hardware out of the box then the 290's does .. the new amd cards seem right now only supports 7 and 8.1 64bit according to amd's driver footnotes ..

    so do I want a card that limits me or one that still supports me and all I got running ??? i'll take the latter

    I don't think anyone wants to argue against your opinion. Surely, you must understand that by using your PC in this way, that you are not a mainstream user and that you should expect these sorts of inconveniences when you are off the beaten path.
    Reply
  • Shankovich 17 June 2015 22:37
    Nice but we'll soon see if it even matters, and I say that because nVidia has a habit of not lowering prices even when they get beat in their class.
    Reply