AMD Radeon R9 380 GPU Spotted In HP ENVY Tower (Update: R7 A330 And R7 A360, Too)

HP posted a press release about some new PCs that will launch later this year, and one of them offers the AMD Radeon R9 380 -- which is a GPU that has not yet been announced.

Obviously, AMD has not released the AMD Radeon R9 380, so information about the GPU is practically non-existent. In fact, AMD has not even confirmed that the new GPU would be called the AMD Radeon R9 380, but we expect AMD to release its new series of GPUs sometime this year.

Despite the lack of information from AMD, HP's upcoming HP ENVY Tower can optionally come with either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or an AMD Radeon R9 380.

Because the R9 380 is an option against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 980, it seems fairly safe to assume that the AMD Radeon R9 380 will be AMD's flagship GPU. We can't determine performance from this at all, of course.

It has been speculated for some time that AMD's flagship would be the AMD Radeon R9 390x, just as the AMD Radeon R9 290x is AMD's current flagship GPU. Although it presumably won't be the initial flagship GPU from AMD, it is possible that cards with the "x" nomenclature will launch later, perhaps as part of a mid-cycle refresh scheme.

According to the press release, these systems will be ready for "back to school" this year, which means we could see this GPU come out for sale before summer ends. So far, AMD and HP have not replied to our queries, but if companies like HP are starting to list systems with the new GPU, we expect to see its release to the public in the near future.

Update, 5/4/15, 2:30pm PT: In addition to the R9 380, two other GPUs were named for use inside of HP's new All-In-One systems. These GPUs, AMD Radeon R7 A330 and AMD Radeon R7 A360, have an "A" prefix that we haven't seen before. They are clearly listed as dedicated GPUs and can be used with Intel CPUs, so they aren't APUs. We have still received no comment from AMD.

  • ern88 04 May 2015 20:57
    Hope the R9 380 will be more then just a rebranded R9 280!!!
  • Robert Ostrowski 04 May 2015 20:58
    Hopefully the competition is stiff. I love it when prices drop to compensate.
  • ammaross 04 May 2015 21:06
    The '390' may be reserved for a Radeon version of a "Titan." Using an "X" for a mid-cycle refresh, rather than a R9 285 or the like with the current cards sounds like a good idea. Now if I could just get the "if only" out of my head whenever I hear good naming schemes like that....

    Judging from the drop in the SLI article about a "next gen Radeon" for the Crossfire followup article, I'd be willing to assume "we expect to see its release to the public in the near future" and such is the NDA canary of "we so want to tell you it's launching next week!" or thereabouts. ;)
  • balister 04 May 2015 21:15
    Benchmarks needed STAT!
  • TechyInAZ 04 May 2015 21:34
    Looks interesting! However since this is coming from HP and NOT AMD, I wouldn't put to much excitement into this post...yet.
  • xaephod 04 May 2015 21:45
    Bring Voodoo back!!!!
  • cmi86 04 May 2015 21:50
    So just because the "380" competes against the 980, AMD doesn't likely have anything better to offer ? The current gen 280 range represents upper mid range/low end enthusiast. I find it highly unlikely that AMD would completely abandon it's naming strategy in which the current gen offers 5 cards above the R9-280 mark with the 280X, 285, 290, 290X, 295X2. Then to call their upcoming flagship card the R9-380 is going to send some seriously mixed signals and hurt sales. This is either inaccurate (most likely) or AMD is packing some serious fire power with the R9-3XX stuff and are going to blow the current gen NV stuff out of the water (less likely, but possible)
  • jimmysmitty 04 May 2015 21:53
    Hope the R9 380 will be more then just a rebranded R9 280!!!

    The R9 380 will likely be the R9 290 rebranded while the R9 380X will most likely be the R9 290X rebranded, much like the 280/280X were the HD7950/7970 rebranded.

    The 390/390X are the only ones that are supposed to be new, again just like the 290/290X were the only new GPUs from their generation.

    Of course they could decide to rename them and make the R9 380 the top of the line but that is too soon to switch again and I doubt it.
  • dave_trimble 04 May 2015 22:25
    I wonder if the "A" prefix signifies that the GPU is soldered onto the motherboard? Since they seem to be on AIO systems, that could make some sense, I guess.
